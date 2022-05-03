Pikeville went to Richmond with thoughts of going the same route of the football and basketball teams in bringing home a Class A state title.
The Panthers did just that as Pikeville captured the All “A” Classic state championship with a 10-7 win over Beechwood.
The Panthers picked up a 4-1 win over Glasgow in the All “A” Classic quarterfinals Saturday morning in Richmond.
After that win, Pikeville advanced to the All “A” Classic semifinals against Lyon County Sunday morning. The Panthers picked up a 3-1 win over the Lyons to advance to the championship against Beechwood Sunday afternoon.
Pikeville became only the second team to win the Class A football state championship, the All “A” Classic basketball state championship and the All “A” Classic baseball state championship in the same school year. Newport Central Catholic is the only other school to pull off the trifecta.
All “A” Classic championship
Pikeville 10,
Beechwood 7
With a championship within their grasp, Pikeville jumped out to an early lead and never let up until the All “A” Classic state championship was theirs.
The Panthers struck first in the top of the second as Jackson Hall and Jeb Wilkerson each came up with RBI singles to give the Panthers an early 2-0 lead. Sam Wright and Noah Jarrell scored on the hits.
In the top of the third, Pikeville added to its lead. Tate Walters hit a single and Dylan Thompson followed with an RBI triple to push the lead to 3-0. Wright brought Thompson home with an RBI single as the lead jumped to 4-0.
With one swing of the bat, Beechwood got right back in the game. After walking a pair of Tigers, Mitchell Berger hit a three run home run to cut Pikeville’s lead to 4-3.
Pikeville’s bats didn’t slow down, though as Walters hit an RBI single to score Jake Lowe and push the lead to 5-3.
Beechwood got back a run in the home half of the inning, though as the Panthers held a 5-4 lead after four innings of play.
In the top of the fifth, Jackson Hall hit an RBI single to score Wright to push the lead to 6-4.
But Beechwood scored again in the bottom of the fifth to keep things close as Pikeville held a 6-5 lead after five innings of play.
Pikeville responded with four runs in the top of the sixth to push the lead to 10-5. The Panthers played small ball to manufacture the four runs in the top of the inning.
Beechwood got two runs back in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the lead to 10-7.
Were there any nerves at the end of the game?
Pikeville pulled starter Brady Clark, who got the win on the mound and put in eighth-grader Bash Ryan to close out the game.
Pikeville softball coach and Brady Clark’s father, Jason Clark was pacing back-and-forth at the end of the game when a Beechwood fan asked if he was nervous.
He explained that the Panthers reliever Bash Ryan was used to sliding down the slides at recess instead of pitching in high pressure situations.
Ryan shook off the nerves like a middle schooler going down a slide.
If he felt the pressure, he didn’t show it as he closed out the win and state championship as the Panthers held on to knock off Beechwood 10-7.
All “A” Classic
semifinals
Pikeville 3,
Lyon County 1
After nearly a two-hour delay, the Panthers and Lyons finally got going and when the smoke cleared, Pikeville was heading to the All “A” Classic championship after knocking off Lyon County 3-1.
Lyon County got on the scoreboard first and jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Pikeville got going in the top of the third. Jake Lowe got things started with a single. Bradyn Hall followed with an RBI double to score Lowe and tie things up at 1-1.
The Panthers weren’t finished as Tate Walters smoked an RBI triple to score Bradyn Hall and give the Panthers a 2-1 lead.
In the middle of the fifth, Walters led the charge for the Panthers once again. Walters got things going with a single. Logan Windle singled to put runners on the corners. Walters didn’t need help scoring as he stole home to score and give the Panthers a 3-1 lead.
Dylan Thompson got the win on the mound and helped the Panthers advance to the All “A” Classic state championship game for the first time in school history.
All “A” Classic
quarterfinals
Pikeville 4,
Glasgow 1
Issac Duty toed the rubber as a freshman for Pikeville.
The game wasn’t too big as the freshman pitched a gem to help the Panthers pick up a 4-1 win over Glasgow to advance to the All “A” Classic semifinals.
The Scotties got going in the bottom of the second. Easton Jessie hit an infield single to lead off the bottom of the second. Camron Hayden followed with a single of his own. Zachary Poore walked to load the bases. With the bases loaded, Louis Darst hit an RBI single into the gap. Hayden held at home and only one run scored on the play.
That was a break for the Panthers.
After that Duty went to work to get out of the jam. He got Boone Hatton to foul out and then struck out John Myers for the first two outs of the inning.
With the bases still loaded, Duty got Jackson Poland to ground out to end the inning and escape with only giving up one run.
After that, Duty shutdown the Scotties.
Pikeville fired back in the top of the third. with one out, Jeb Wilkerson crushed the ball into the left field gap and reached third with a triple. Glasgow pitcher Ashton Cerwinske threw the ball away trying to pick off Wilkerson at third; Wilkerson scored on the play to tie the game at 1-1.
The Panthers weren’t finished, though as Braydn Hall tripled as well. With just one out, Tate Walters laid down a pretty sacrifice squeeze bunt scoring Braydn Hall to give Pikeville a 2-1 lead.
Pikeville held the 2-1 lead until the top of the seventh.
With one out, Sam Wright walked. He stole second and advanced to third after the throw sailed into centerfield. Noah Jarrell followed with a sac-fly RBI to score Wright and push the lead to 3-1. Jackson Hall followed with a single and Jake Lowe doubled to score Jackson Hall and set the game’s final scoreboard.
Duty finished the game and earned the win as he tossed all seven innings and gave up one run on two hits, while striking out six batters.