Blake Birchfield had a really good sophomore season at Pikeville.
How good?
He rushed for a team-high 751 yards and nine TDs in just nine games.
That caught attention in Class A and locally.
But in his junior season, he put the state and everyone else paying attention on notice.
The notice — that he’s one of the preeminate running backs in the state regardless of class.
Matter of fact, he led the state (all six classes) in total rushing yards. Birchfield rushed for 2,512 yards and 25 TDs. That was also good for third place in rushing yards per game.
Birchfield put a stamp on his and the Panthers’ outstanding season by rushing for 183 yards and two TDs against Russellville in Pikeville’s 30-27 win in the KHSAA/UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals.
Birchfield and the Panthers are back and are looking to win back-to-back state titles.
“We’re really excited,” Birchfield said. “We have a lot of young kids coming in as freshmen and some sophomores, but we’re excited to be back. We think we can go back to Kroger (Field). We think that we can repeat what we did last year and so, that’s the plan.”
The Panthers feel pressure to get back to Kroger Field and the state championship, but that pressure is what drives Pikeville to work hard and get better.
“Of course there’s some extra pressure,” Birchfield said. “But if you play at Pikeville, there’s going to be pressure on you regardless because we are held to such a high standard no matter what grade you’re in. We all feel the pressure in every game you play. That’s how you become a state champion. You feel the pressure and rise past it, but we’re definitely feeling it.”
Birchfield is quick to point to the offensive line when talking about his success running the ball.
The Panthers lost a couple starters up front, but Birchfield believes the group will still be really good.
“We lost a few linemen, but Coach (Brad) Allen does a great job getting kids in there and developing them,” Birchfield said. “Those linemen put in a lot of work for us. They’re always in the weight room with us and they care a lot about what they do. We’ll have somewhat, the same type of line as usual.”
He has Peyton and Mason Sayers back anchoring the line.
“Mason and Peyton (Sayers) have both picked up offers from Centre, so they can play,” Birchfield said. “They know what they’re doing. They’ve played a lot of football together and with us. It’s great having them up in front of you blocking.”
One of the biggest questions on offense for the Panthers will be who takes over the starting quarterback position that graduating senior Isaac McNamee left vacant.
Isaac Duty, Sam Wright and Taveon Boykins all three are working at the position.
“We’ve blessed and really spoiled with Isaac (McNamee) for the past four years and some other great quarterbacks in the past,” Birchfield said. “This year is a little bit different. You have some younger quarterbacks and a newer ones from other schools. It’s a new problem that we’ve never really had. It’s really cool to be able to go through that and see how we’ll adjust to that.”
With that uncertainty at quarterback, Birchfield wants to step up even more to take some pressure off of whoever is doing the signal calling.
“Yeah it definitely makes me and everybody else want to step up even more,” Birchfield said. “We’ll have to focus more each week on our run game and even focus in more on the pass game because you can’t run every single week. You can’t do the same things to different teams. It’ll be interesting.”
Besides the offensive side of the ball, Birchfield thinks the defense will be really solid for Pikeville as well.
“I think overall, we are all pretty excited,” Birchfield said. “We had lost Carson the last couple of years and now he’s back at the start this year. The past few years he hasn’t been able to be there the first game. After that, the general feeling is that everybody is excited. Playing for Pikeville is a big football town, so we’re all really excited.”
Pikeville has another tough schedule.
The Panthers open the season against Class 4A power Corbin, then host Class 5A power Covington Catholic in the 37th Annual Pike County Bowl. The Panthers also have games against Class A rival Paintsville, county rival and Class 3A defending champs Belfry, Class 2A power Lexington Christian, Class 6A Madison Central and a rematch of the Class A state championship against Russellville, besides district opponents Sayre and Hazard.
“Playing those big schools, they obviously have big talent,” Birchfield said. “That’s really where you find out how good you are compared to other teams across the state, so it’ll be very interesting to see with all of the people and the big crowd that comes with the Pike County Bowl attracts, so it’ll be awesome.”
Birchfield has some personal goals that he wants to achieve this season, but his main focus is winning a state championship and ending his career at Pikeville with another Class A state title.
“I hope to get back to the same amount of yards,” Birchfield said. “I believe it’s definitely doable even though we have some young linemen, but with Coach Allen back there anything is really possible. Coordinating the offense with Coach (Steve) Johnson, so I think just doing that and getting back to the state championship is pretty much the individual goal for my senior year. I just want to go out the way everyone wants to go out.”
Pikeville is scheduled to open the season on the road August 19 at Corbin. The Panthers are set to face the Redhounds at 8:00 p.m. in the Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic.