How good was Pikeville’s offense last Friday night against Williamsburg in the region championship round of the Class A playoffs?
Even though Williamsburg and Pikeville thought the Yellow Jackets were slowing Blake Birchfield, he ends up with 193 yards rushing and a TD.
The pass game opened up for the Panthers and Isaac McNamee threw for 202 yards and five TDs in the Panthers’ 50-21 win over Williamsburg.
Pikeville’s offense exploded for 471 total yards.
Isaac McNamee had a big week last week as he announced his commitment to Murray State on Thursday night and then went 14 for 18 passing for 202 yards and five TDs against Williamsburg leading the Panthers to a Region 3 title.
With the win, Pikeville will host Raceland Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Class A semifinals. The winner will advance to the Class A state championship to take on the winner of the Russellville vs. Bethlehem.
“They’ve done a great job with that all year,” Pikeville coach Chris McNamee said. “We are just taking it a week at a time and don’t want what happened to us last year, happen again this year. They’ve done a good job of staying focused on the task at hand. We handled that task, now we move on to Raceland. We’ll enjoy this for a day and then get ready for Raceland.”
Williamsburg got the ball to open the game and the Pikeville defense held.
The Panthers turned the ball over with a fumble on its first possession to give the ball back to the Yellow Jackets.
On Pikeville’s second possession, Blake Birchfield scored on a three-yard TD run with 46 seconds left in the first quarter to give the Panthers a 6-0 lead.
With the 193 rushing yards and TD on 19 carries, Birchfield went over 2,000 rushing yards on the season.
“I thought they did a good job of stopping our inside run and that’s kind of what we’ve leaned on all year,” Chris McNamee said. “We had to do some other things and that kind of opened some other things up. I’m just proud of our guys because they kept plugging away and didn’t really get frustrated too much. They did get a little frustrated early when they stopped us on the goal line, but we’re just tickled to death to get a win.”
The Panthers got the ball back and took advantage as Isaac McNamee found Wade Hensley for a 38-yard TD pass with 10:46 left in the first half to push the lead to 12-0.
Pikeville forced another Williamsburg punt, but fumbled on the punt return.
Williamsburg quarterback Sydney Bowen took advantage of the mishap as he scored with 6:47 left to cut Pikeville’s lead to 12-7.
The Panthers drove the ball down deep into Williamsburg territory on their next drive, but Williamsburg stopped them on fourth and goal to take over.
It didn’t hurt Pikeville’s momentum as Panther linebacker Carson Wright tackled Bowen in the end zone for a safety with 3:03 left in the first half. That pushed Pikeville’s lead to 14-7.
That was all the momentum the Panthers needed.
Pikeville got the ball back on the safety and Isaac McNamee found Hensley from nine yards out to push the lead to 21-7 with just over a minute left in the first half.
Hensley finished with five catches for 74 yards and two TDs.
The Panthers were not finished in the first half, though.
Pikeville went for an onside kick and Kendall Wright recovered the ball to give the Panthers the ball at the Williamsburg 17-yard line with 1:07 left in the half.
Isaac McNamee found Zac Lockhart on the first play from 17 yards out to push the lead to 28-7 with 1:00 left in the half.
Lockhart finished with six catches for 73 yards and two TDs.
The Panthers had a short kickoff before the half and Williamsburg took advantage as Bowen scored as the first half buzzer sounded to cut the Pikeville lead to 28-14 at the half.
“We started off slow with two turnovers in the first half,” Chris McNamee said. “We kept plugging away and made a few plays and then made some adjustments at halftime. That’s the great thing about these guys, they always think they are going to be able to pull something out, so they keep working and did a great job tonight.”
Pikeville got the ball to open the third quarter and the Panthers took advantage as Brenden Anthony scored on a four-yard run with 9:59 left in the quarter. That pushed Pikeville’s lead to 35-14.
On the next Panther possession, Isaac McNamee found Grant Scott running wide open down the field. Isaac McNamee unloaded for a 34-yard TD throw to the tight end to push the lead to 42-14 with 5:14 left in the third.
Scott had three catches for 55 yards and a TD.
On the next possession, Isaac McNamee found Lockhart for a 21-yard TD with 2:34 left in the third. The duo connected again on the two-point conversion as the lead grew to 50-14 and started the running clock.
Williamsburg got a late score.
Pikeville (12-2) is scheduled to host Raceland at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Class A semifinals.