Hard work is different to different people.
But when it comes to Carson Wright, there is no doubt that he has worked harder than most just to getback on the field and playing at a high level.
During his freshman season in the Class A state semifinals, Wright suffered an ACL tear that ended his season.
After working hard to get back, Wright suffered another ACL tear in just his third game back against Campbell County.
Wright missed the rest of his sophomore season after that.
That would’ve probably been the end of a lot of players’ careers, but not Carson Wright’s.
He kept working hard and he returned midway through his junior year.
His return was big for the Panthers as he added depth on defense and he came up with some big plays during the state championship run.
“It meant a lot to get out there,” Wright said. “I wasn’t 100 percent, but just to be able to go out there and help the team a little bit and contribute to that state championship meant a lot to me. Now I’m back 100 percent and I’m ready to go for my senior year. Hopefully, we’ll get another ring.”
“I’ve been coaching a long time and I don’t know many kids that would’ve done what he has done to get back to where he’s at,” McNamee said. “He had two ACL surgeries in back-to-back years. He wanted to play earlier last year, but he was patient and we kind of waited until later in the season to play him some. Then when he came in, he played as well as could be expected. Then what he’s done in the offseason is just incredible. Not many kids have that kind of dedication and commitment to football. He does and it’s not just football, he’s just a worker. I’m really proud of him and look forward to big things out of him this year. He’s had a great summer and looking forward to what he does this fall. He will play some offensively too. I know Coach (Paul) Sullivan thinks defensively only, but he will play some offense for us as well.”
Wright is finally healthy entering the season.
He wants to contribute and play all season.
“It is big for me,” Wright said. “I’ve missed a lot of games. A lot more than I would’ve liked to, but I’m back now and very healthy. I just want to help this team get a few wins and state championship and just have a good season.”
He also wants to help the Panthers capture another Class A state championship.
“Absolutely, that’s always the goal,” Wright said. “Coming in, we have a really good team. We have a tough schedule, but it’s just going to make us better throughout the playoffs. Once playoff time comes around, we’ll be ready to make a run at another state championship.”
Wright finished last season with 31 tackles and six tackles for loss during his eight games last season.
Wright will be one of the defensive leaders back this season and will help anchor the defense as a senior.
“I know all of these boys because we’ve played together a long time,” Wright said. “We have a few new guys, but they’ve jumped right in and are playing their roles. A few of the young guys are playing their roles in places where we lost a few guys. We have a pretty good defense. We have some good leaders. Our line is really strong and the defensive line will be good. We have good DBs (defensive backs), so our defense will be really solid. I don’t see us giving up a lot of points this year.”
Pikeville’s defense is aggressive.
The Panthers get after the ball and bring a lot of pressure.
That’s what Wright likes.
“That’s probably one of my favorite parts of the game, obviously,” Wright said.
Before his injuries, Wright was a prominent running back in the Panthers’ run game. He still got a small amount of work last season, but he wants to continue to getting in some work in the backfield, whether giving Blake Birchfield a break or giving Birchfield an extra blocker.
Wright carried the ball 17 times last season and finished with 158 rushing yards and a TD. That was good for an impressive 19.8 yards per carry.
“I plan on going in on offense,” Wright said. “We’ve got (Blake) Birchfield and he’s great, but whenever he needs a break or he needs a blocker or they just want us both in the backfield, I’m completely open to going in. I’m excited for that because I didn’t get to run the ball too much last year because of my leg, but I’m back now. I think I will be in the backfield a little bit.
“Quarterback wise, (Isaac) Duty is young and just a sophomore, but I think he’ll step in and and be fine. Then we have a couple other kids who can go in there as well, so I think we’ll be alright at quarterback.”
Wright’s main goal this season is helping the Panthers bring home another state championship.
But other than that, he has set a few personal goals for himself as well.
“College football is a goal of mine,” Wright said. “I do have individual goals, but I think my team goals are more important. I don’t really have a lot of career goals because I’ve missed so many games and I can’t really get stats, but if I stay healthy the whole season, I’d like to set some individual season records. I think that’d be really cool.”
Wright and the Panthers will kickoff the season Friday, August 19 at Class 4A Corbin in the Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic.
The Panthers will follow by hosting Covington Catholic in the 37th Annual Pike County Bowl at home Saturday, August 27 at 7:00 p.m.