Pikeville hung in with Johnson Central forcing extra innings Monday night at home, but the Lady Panthers fell short in the eighth.
The Lady Golden Eagles were able to close out the game on a stolen base by Claire Gamble, followed up by a single to center field by Abigail Williams to set the final score at 7-6 for Johnson Central.
Johnson Central got the bats going early in top of the first inning after the Lady Panthers put Randi Delong on base with an intentional walk. Lady Golden Eagles’ pitcher Madelyn Vaughn pulled out a single down the third base line to get the score across putting Johnson Central on top of the Lady Panthers 1-0. Not much came after that in the top of the first for Johnson Central as Pikeville stepped up on the field and were able to force the last out.
Pikeville didn’t have much going for them in the bottom of the second going three up and three down.
Both defenses were on point Monday night, going into the bottom of the fourth with the score still 1-0 Johnson Central.
Emily Ford was first at-bat in the bottom of the fourth and connected for a homer on a deep line drive to center field to tie things up for the Lady Panthers 1-1. Kelcie Adams followed up Ford’s homer with a single. Cassidy Slater was next up to bat for the Lady Panthers and dropped a sacrifice bunt to advance Adams to second.
With one out, Ginna Jones stepped up to the plate and went down on a strike three swinging, but the Lady Golden Eagles dropped the strike and Jones took off towards first allowing Adams to cross the plate for the run to give Pikeville its first lead, 2-1.
Johnson Central looked to rally back though in the top of the fifth starting off strong with Gamble able to connect for a single to get things going.
With two outs, the Lady Panthers intentionally put Delong on first for the second straight time. Clara Blair followed up Delong and connected for a line drive to center field which allowed Williams to cross the plate to take the lead back for the Lady Golden Eagles, 3-2. Vaughn was next up for Johnson Central and put one in the air, but Pikeville recorded the out to close the inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Panthers found themselves with the bases loaded with just one out and Ford up to bat. Ford was able to connect on a ground ball to second base, forcing Brown out at second, but not before Shana Ray found her way across the plate to tie things up for Pikeville at 3-3 with two outs in the bottom of the fifth.
With two Lady Panthers still on base, Adams stepped up and cracked a triple on a line drive to left field, driving in Olivia Hall and Ford pushing the lead to 5-3.
Cassidy Slater was up next to the plate, she connected on a ground ball to shortstop and was able to reach first on an error, while Adams quickly made her way to to give the Lady Panthers another run on the board, 6-3.
In the top of the sixth, Johnson Central’s Macy Conley connected for a line drive homer to right field to edge things closer to the Lady Panthers, 6-4, but the Lady Panthers were able to stabilize and close out the inning just allowing the single run.
In the top of the seventh, Johnson Central began to rally with just one out. Kendal Hall found her way to first on a ground ball to third, the Lady Panthers were able to find a second out when Delong hit a ground ball to second and was out at first.
With Blair once again at the plate, she connected on a hard ground ball to third putting runners on both corners.
Vaughn stepped back up to the plate for the Lady Golden Eagles and hit a line drive to left field driving in both Johnson Central runners to tie things up at 6-6. Pikeville pitcher Hannah Akers was able to find the third out after that to close out the inning.
Pikeville was able to get some hits and get on base in the bottom of the seventh, but to no avail as the Johnson Central defense held strong to force extra innings.
In the top of the eighth, Gamble was able to find her way on base after a single grounder to center field where Williams stepped on a single line drive to center for the RBI to push Gamble across the plate to give Johnson Central the lead once again, 7-6.
Pikeville tried to rally back in the top of the eighth, but fell short with a three up and three down with the final score, Johnson Central on top 7-6.
With the loss, the Lady Panthers fall to 13-7 on the season and will host Perry Central Monday, May 2 at 6:00 p.m.