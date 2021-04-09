LEXINGTON — Kristen Whited sped down the court, she pulled up for three and drained it with just 13.6 seconds left against Marshall County.
It didn’t give Pikeville the lead, it didn’t tie things up, but it did cut the lead to 56-52 and exemplify the never quit effort Pikeville has displayed all season.
Pikeville did have one last shot to cut into the Marshall County lead after the Lady Marshals missed two free throws with 12.9 seconds left. Whited pulled up for another three, but this one fell short and Pikeville’s season came to a close.
The Lady Pathers fell to Marshall County 56-52 in the opening round of the Mingua Beef Jerkey Girls Sweet Sixteen State Tournament at Rupp Arena.
“What I am proud of is how my girls competed and how they left everything out on the floor,” Pikeville coach Kristy Orem said. “They played their tails off. They followed our game plan. They did exactly what we said we were going to do coming into this game and even with the adversity that we had to face, we were able to be right there at the end of the game.”
This was Pikeville’s third straight trip to Rupp Arena.
The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 25-6 record.
Pikeville trailed Marshall County 42-35 entering the fourth quarter of play.
Pikeville’s Emma Ratliff split a pair of free throws with 7:34 to cut the lead to 42-36. Rylee Theiss scored with 6:47 left after a no-look assist. That basket cut the lead to 42-38.
Marshall County answered as Cayson Conner knocked down a pair of free throws with 6:22 to push the lead to 44-38.
The two teams exchanged baskets until the 4:18 mark of the fourth quarter. Pikeville’s bench was hit with a technical foul with 4:18 left.
Marshall County’s Presley Jezik split the technical foul, but Jada Drive knocked down a three on the possession to push the lead to 50-42 with 4:04 left to play.
Trinity Rowe wouldn’t let the Lady Panthers give up as she hit a nice step -back three to cut the lead to 50-45 with 3:06 left.
Driver knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:00 left to push the lead to 55-47.
Marshall County’s defense stepped up and tried to stop Rowe as she weaved in and out and around defenders and then found Mackenzie Maynard for a late layup to cut the lead to 55-49 with 21.1 seconds left.
Rowe led the way for the Lady Panthers with a team-high 18 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Maynard added 12 points, eight rebounds and had several big blocks. Ratliff added eight points and three rebounds. Whited scored six points. Leighan Jackson and Theiss each scored four points for Pikeville.
Connor scored a game-high 22 points. She added five assists and four rebounds. Driver scored 12 points and Layne Pea added nine.
Whited and Maynard hit early threes to give Pikeville a 6-2 lead.
With the game tied 12-12 with 43 seconds left in the first quarter, Pea came up with a steal; she scored and was fouled on the play. Then Driver hit a half-court buzzer beater to give the Lady Marshals an 18-12 lead entering the second quarter.
Marshall County opened the second with five straight to push the lead to 23-12.
The Lady Marshals took a 33-24 into the halftime break.
Rowe and Ratliff ended the third with a three and a basket to cut Marshall County’s lead to 40-35 entering the last stanza of play.
“I told my girls it is very obvious they aren’t going to give us anything,” Orem said. “We are going to have to go out and play our tails off and we have got to be tough and be the people that we know we are and play our butts off.”
Scoring
Marshall County — Cayson Connor 22, Jada Driver 12, Layne Pea 9, Halle Langhi 8, Sophie Galloway 4, Presley Jezik 1.
Pikeville — Trinity Rowe 18, Mackenzie Maynard 12, Emma Ratliff 8, Kristen Whited 6, Rylee Theiss 4, Leighan Jackson 4.
