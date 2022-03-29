Pikeville controlled the game, until Lawrence County’s Shelby Blevins delivered a two RBI double in the top of the sixth to tie things up.
The game went all the way to the ninth inning as Blevins delivered another two RBI double to spearhead a five run ninth to give Lawrence County a 7-4 win over Pikeville Thursday evening.
Tied at 2-2 in the top of the ninth, Gracie Preece hit a leadoff double for the Lady Bulldogs. Allie Triplett reached on an error allowing Preece to score the go-ahead run and give Lawrence County a 3-2 lead.
Abby Nelson followed with an RBI single for the Lady Bulldogs. Danielle Crum added an RBI single to push the lead to 5-2. Kensley Feltner added an infield single. That set up Shelby Blevins’s big two RBI double to push the lead to 7-2.
Pikeville tried to rally in the bottom of the ninth, but the lead was too large.
The Lady Panthers did get back two runs.
Kelcie Adams hit a leadoff single to get things going in the bottom of the ninth. Cassidy Slater moved her into scoring position with a nice sacrifice bunt. Emily Ford followed with an RBI double off the fence to cut the lead to 7-3. Ginna Jones drew a walk. That set up an RBI single for Isabelle Rose to cut the lead to 7-4.
That was as close as the Lady Panthers got as they fell to Lawrence County 7-4.
Pikeville took an early lead.
In the bottom of the second, Hannah Akers drew a walk with one out to get things going. Olivia Hall followed with a sac bunt, but reached on an error. Caroline Brown reached on a walk to load the bases. Adams followed with a walk that sent Akers home to give Pikeville a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Panthers added another run in the bottom of the second.
Jones singled to leadoff the inning. Shana Ray followed with a sac bunt. Jones advanced to third on the throw to first. Rose followed with a suicide squeeze, that scored Jones from third to give Pikeville a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Panthers avoided a scare in the top of the fourth inning.
Feltner led off the fourth and crushed a bomb to right. The ball hit the top of the fence and bounced back into play; she just missed a home run, but settled for a stand-up double for the Lady Bulldogs.
Ford got out of the inning without any more damage, though.
Pikeville held the 2-0 lead, until the top of the sixth inning.
Triplett hit a leadoff single to start things off in the sixth.
Ford got two quick pop outs on the next two batters.
With two outs, the Lady Panthers intentionally walked Feltner after she narrowly missed a home run in her last at-bat.
That move didn’t pay off as Shelby Blevins blasted a two RBI double to the fence to tie the game at 2-2.
Pikeville had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the seventh after Ford and Jones were intentionally walked, but the Lady Panthers couldn’t get either across home plate.
Lawrence County’s Taylor Blevins picked up the win on the mound for the Lady Bulldogs. She gave up four runs on eight hits, while striking out seven and walking seven.
Ford suffered the loss for the Lady Panthers. She gave up seven runs on 11 hits, while striking out nine.
Pikeville (2-2) is scheduled to travel to Florida and compete in the Softball Beach Bash this week.