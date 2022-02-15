ROBINSON CREEK — Pikeville earned the No. 1 seed in 59th District action with an emphatic 66-37 win over Shelby Valley Saturday evening.
The Lady Panthers knocked down 11 three pointers on the night including nine threes in the second and third quarters to roll to the big win.
Kylie Alvin knocked down a three to give Shelby Valley an early 8-6 lead.
Kylie Hall (No. 24) answered for Pikeville to tie things up at 8-8 with 3:05 left in the first quarter.
Trinity Rowe knocked down Pikeville’s first three of the night with 2:35 left in the first to give the Lady Panthers an 11-8 lead.
Pikeville held a 13-10 lead after the first quarter of play.
Trinity Rowe opened the second quarter with a basket. She followed by splitting a pair of free throws to push the Lady Panthers’ lead to 16-10.
Kyra Looney answered by knocked down a three for the Lady Wildcats, but Kristen Whited followed with a three for Pikeville as the lead grew to 19-13 with 5:45 left.
Rylee Theiss scored for the Lady Panthers with 3:57 left in the first half to push the lead to 10 (25-15).
Shelby Valley Ms. Basketball Candidate Cassidy Rowe answered with a three for the Lady Wildcats with 3:31 left in the half.
Pikeville answered with four threes to end the first half. Kristen Whited knocked down back-to-back threes for the Lady Panthers as the lead grew to 31-18 with 2:32 left in the half.
Shelby Valley’s Alyssa Elswick followed with a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 31-20 with 2:11 left.
Kyera Thornsbury drilled back-to-back threes to end the first half and give Pikeville a 37-20 halftime lead.
Pikeville didn’t cool off in the third quarter, though.
Emma Ratliff opened the third with a three for Pikeville.
Elswick answered for the Lady Wildcats.
Then Ratliff followed with her second straight three of the third and after a basket by Theiss, she knocked down her third three of the third to push the lead to 48-23 with 5:28 left.
Trinity Rowe knocked down back-to-back threes late in the third as the lead grew to 62-37.
Pikeville held a 62-29 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Shelby Valley outscored Pikeville 8-4 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to get back into the game as the Lady Panthers held onto pick up a 66-37 win.
Trinity Rowe led the Lady Panthers with 13 points. Thornsbury and Theiss each scored 12 points. Ratliff added 11 and Whited scored nine. Hall and Leighan Jackson each scored four points in the win.
Elswick led the way for the Lady Wildcats with a game-high 18 points. Cassidy Rowe followed with nine and Sadie Johnson added four. Looney and Alvin scored three points each.
The Lady Wildcats only knocked down 12 of 43 shots from the field (27.9 percent) and five of 20 from three-point range (25 percent).
Pikeville (25-2) is scheduled to host Letcher Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. It’s the Lady Panthers’ regular season finale.
Shelby Valley (20-8) is scheduled to host Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.