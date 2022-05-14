Pike Central refused to pitch to Pikeville catcher Ginna Jones.
That was OK for Pikeville’s Isabelle Rose.
Rose came out smelling sweet after delivering a two RBI single in the bottom of the third for Pikeville.
The Lady Panthers went on to pick up a 3-1 win over Pike Central.
It was the Lady Hawks’ first loss in 15th Region play this season.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third. With one out, Pikeville’s Emily Ford waited on a pitch and then drove it into centerfield for a stand-up double. With two outs, Cassidy Slater drew a walk. Then Pike Central intentionally walked Jones for the second straight time. That set up Rose. She delivered with a two-RBI single to give the Lady Panthers a 2-0 lead.
The score stayed the same, until the top of the fifth inning. Pike Central’s Hannah May laid down a nice bunt and beat the throw to first for an infield bunt single. May then stole second and third base. Taylee Wood then laid down a sacrifice RBI bunt to score May and cut the lead to 2-1.
Pikeville added another run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jones led off the inning with her third straight intentional walk. Jones stole second and scored on Shana Ray’s RBI double to push the lead to 3-1.
The three runs were more than enough for Ford on the mound. Ford picked up the win tossing the complete game. She gave up one run on two hits and one walk, while striking out 15 batters.
Pike Central pitcher Chloe Hannah also threw a good game. Chloe Hannah tossed all seven innings of work and gave up three runs on three hits with four walks, while striking out nine batters.
Pikeville had four total hits for the game. Rose led the way with the two RBI single. Ray followed with the RBI double. Ford doubled and Kelcie Adams singled. Jones was intentionally walked three times.
Pike Central’s two hits came from May and Taylor Hannah doubled.
Pike Central picked up a 4-2 win over Pikeville early in the season.
The win tied the season series at 1-1. The Lady Hawks fall to 10-1 in 15th Region play this season.
Pikeville followed the Pike Central win with a 15-0 win in three innings over Martin County Tuesday evening.
Pikeville (17-8) was scheduled to take on Perry Central last night. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to visit Raceland at noon Saturday and Ashland Blazer at 2:15 Saturday.
Pike Central (24-10) was scheduled to wrap up regular season play Thursday at home against Lawrence County.