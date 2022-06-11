The Pikeville Boys’ track and field team finished third overall in Class A at the KHSAA State Track and Field meet.
The Panthers had a triple jump state champion emerge from the meet in Jacob Rogers.
Jacob Rogers won the state championship in the triple jump with a jump of 41-10.75.
East Ridge also won a state championship in the mixed 4 X 100 Relay. The Warriors’ relay team of Zack Mason, Keegan Tucker, Eli Rose and Jeremiah Thacker was one of two teams competing in the event. East Ridge knocked off Owen County with a time of 1:00.06, while Owen County finished with a time of 1:15.21.
Pikeville’s Alex Rogers had a strong showing in a couple of events. Alex Rogers finished second in the discus throw with a throw of 141-1. Alex Rogers also finished sixth in the Boys’ Shot Put with a distance of 45-9.25. Pikeville’s Landon Hammock finished 10th in the shot put with a distance of 43-2.25.
Pikeville had another second place finish as Zac Lockhart came in second in the long jump with a distance of 20-9.25.
East Ridge had a couple of high place finishes in the Mixed Shot Put event. Jeremiah Thacker finished second with a score of 54-7.50 and Keegan Tucker finished third with a distance of 50-8.50.
Pikeville’s Drew Hurley finished third in the Boys’ 3200 Meter Run.
Pikeville’s Carter Hurley finished fifth in the Boys’ 400 Meter Dash.
Kendall Wright had a Top 10 finishes in the Boys’ 300 Meter Hurdles. Wright finished finished seventh in the event and he finished 16th in the high jump.
East Ridge’s Zack Mason just missed a Top 10 finish in the Boys’ High Jump with an 11th place finish.
East Ridge’s Keegan Tucker finished 11th in the Boys’ 800 Meter Run.
Pikeville’s Boys’ 4 X 800 Relay team finished ninth.
On the girls’ side, Pikeville’s Nicole Lin finished seventh in the Girls’ 100 Meter Dash.
The Lady Panthers’ 4 X 200 Relay team finished seventh as well and the 4 X 100 Meter Dash team finished ninth, while Shelby Valley came in 13th in the event.
Pikeville’s Rylee Theiss finished 10th in the Girls’ Discus Throw, while East Ridge’s Pamela Gommels came in 14th.
Pikeville’s Kylie Hall came in 16th in the Girls’ 100 Meter Dash.