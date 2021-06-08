LICK CREEK — Pikeville was cruising.
Then the Lady Panthers had to find a way to hold onto the win after a late charge from Lawrence County in the 15th Region semifinals.
The Lady Panthers did find a way and hung onto a 9-6 win to advance to the 15th Region championship.
Pikeville was scheduled to take on Johnson Central last night in the championship game. The game ended too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express.
It was a day that Kelcie Adams and the Lady Panthers won’t forget.
For Adams, she went four for five at the plate and broke the school’s all-time record for singles in a season (61) and she is tied for most hits in a single season as well. Adams currently has 67 hits on the season; one more hit will give Adams the record for most hits for a Lady Panther in a single season.
Pikeville came out strong.
In the top of the first inning, Adams hit a leadoff single. Starting pitcher Emily Ford helped her cause on the mound with an RBI triple. It was her eighth triple of the season. Ginna Jones followed with an RBI single as Pikeville jumped out to an early 2-0 lead.
Pikeville kept things going in the top of the second inning. Shanna Ray was hit-by-a-pitch to lead off the inning. Molly Coleman followed with a walk. Larren Collins laid down a nice sacrifice bunt and reached base on a throwing error giving the Lady Panthers a 3-0 lead.
After a pitching change for Lawrence County, Adams followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 4-0.
With one out, Ford was intentionally walked to load the bases. Jones hit into a fielder’s choice where the lead runner was thrown out at home. Olivia Hall also hit into a fielder’s choice, but the runner at second was safe and another run scored as Pikeville held a 5-0 lead after two innings of play.
The Lady Panthers stayed aggressive offensively in the third inning as well.
Ray hit a leadoff single to get things going. Coleman reached on an error to put runners on the corners.
With one out, Adams added another RBI single to push the lead to 6-0. Cassidy Slater followed with a big RBI single of her own to push the lead to 7-0. Ford added to the lead with an RBI single as the lead ballooned to 8-0.
Pikeville was on the verge of ending the game early with just a couple of more runs.
Lawrence County tightened up on defense, though and the Lady Bulldogs’ offense came to life late.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Abby Nelson hit a leadoff double to get things going. With one out, Danielle Crum was hit-by-a-pitch to put two runners on.
Shelby Blevins followed with an RBI single to cut the lead to 8-1. Ella Fitzpatrick hit into a fielder’s choice, but the runner at second was called safe as the Lady Bulldogs cut the lead to 8-2.
Pikeville added an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
Ray, again, led off the inning with a hit. With two outs, Adams singled to put two runners on. Slater added another RBI single to push the lead to 9-1.
Lawrence County gave Pikeville a bit of a scare in the bottom of the seventh inning. Allie Triplett reached on a walk to get things going. With one out, Nelson singled to put two runners on. Feltner followed with a two RBI triple as the Lady Bulldogs cut the lead to 9-3.
Crum followed with an RBI single as the lead shrank to 9-4.
With two outs, Gracie Preece hit a two RBI double to cut the lead to 9-6. Preece came up hurt as she headed for second. She was ruled safe at second as she fell on the ground before getting there.
After that, Ford got Fitzpatrick to ground out to end the game and the threat.
Ford picked up the win on the mound as she threw all seven innings of work. She gave up six runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Adams finished four for five with two RBIs and a steal. Ford tripled, singled and added two RBIs. Slater added a pair of hits and two RBIs. Jones singled and added an RBI. Hall also singled and added an RBI.
Lawrence County finished the season with a 28-9 record.