Class A Playoffs
Who: Hazard (3-5) at Pikeville (6-2)
Kickoff: Friday, November 27, 7:00 p.m.
Location: Hillard Howard Field, Hambley Athletic Complex, Pikeville.
Coaches: Hazard, Dan Howard. Pikeville, Chris McNamee.
Notes: Hazard is coming off of a 37-14 win over Phelps, while Pikeville is coming off of a 49-13 win over Sayre.
Pikeville is the defending Class A state champion.
The Panthers picked up a 43-7 win over Hazard in the regular season.
Pikeville also handed No. 5 in the RPI and undefeated Sayre its only loss of the season.
Hazard is on a three-game winning streak.
The Bulldogs didn’t have starting quarterback Garrett Miller for the first matchup against Pikeville.
In the first meeting, Max Johnson played the quarterback spot.
Johnson was four for 10 passing for 71 yards. He also led the Bulldog rushing attack with 76 yards on 14 carries.
Tyson Turner scored Hazard’s only TD of the first game. He finished the game with 41 rushing yards and a TD on 11 carries. He also caught a 22-yard pass.
Zane Deaton added 26 rushing yards for Hazard.
Andrew Ford led the wide receivers with three catches for 49 yards.
Hazard finished the game with 71 passing yards and 154 rushing yards; 225 total yards of offense.
The Hazard defense didn’t come up with any turnovers.
Johnson led the defense with seven total tackles as well.
In the first meeting, Pikeville had a huge game from junior quarterback Isaac McNamee. McNamee finished the game completing 16 of his 19 pass attempts for 277 yards and three TDs.
Wide receiver Zac Lockhart finished the game with nine catches for 145 yards and a TD. Brandon Lowe followed with a 79-yard TD catch.
Blake Birchfield led the rushing attack with 87 yards and two TDs on five carries. He also caught four passes for 44 yards. Nate Collins followed with 14 rushing yards on three carries; he also caught two passes for nine yards and a TD.
Pikeville finished the night with 277 yards through the air and 128 on the ground; the Panthers finished with 405 total yards of offense.
Pikeville’s defense forced and recovered a fumble.
Collins led the defense with 14 total tackles. Barrett Caudill added nine total tackles and Lockhart finished with eight total tackles.
Hazard has improved since that game, but have the Bulldogs improved enough to knock off the defending champs?
Pikeville had a long delay and looked sharp by dismantling Sayre.
Who 2 Watch: For Hazard, Garrett Miller. For Pikeville, Blake Birchfield.
Miller played one of his best games of the season against Phelps.
He made quick decisions and took shots down the field.
He also dumped the ball off underneath if nothing was open, but he made quick decisions.
He also showed the ability to use his legs by running for two TDs.
The key for Miller is to make quick decisions against Pikeville because the Panthers will bring pressure against him.
Can he stand Pikeville’s pressure?
Most quarterbacks can’t.
Miller will have to have his best game of the season if the Bulldogs want to have any chance to knock off the Panthers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.