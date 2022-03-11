In response to many levels of success through the years, our friends at Pikeville High School recently designed a T-shirt proclaiming it an “Everything School.”
For many years, it was labeled a “football school” thanks to its longtime dominance on the gridiron. Then people began to notice what was going on with the cheerleading team there.
Factor in the success in baseball and softball that has resulted in multiple regional championships, and you start to get the picture. Then, in February, the boys’ basketball team won not only the 15th Region title in the All-“A” Classic but also the state crown.
Now, the girls’ team has followed up its All-“A” title with a 15th Region crown and a trip to the Sweet 16 last night.
It got me to wondering if we just shouldn’t follow the kids’ lead and call it a “’Ship School.”
You know, as in Championship School. The kids these days are abbreviating everything, so it’s just a ‘Ship now. Personally, I’m not that cool anymore, but it offers some level of alliteration, so we’ll take it and run.
Pikeville is a ‘Ship School.
Consider: State titles in football and boys’ basketball. Regional titles in those two sports plus girls’ basketball in the small school division.
Now add on sweeping the 15th Region crowns in both basketball tournaments and – lest we forget – a national championship in cheerleading, again. And all of that is just this year.
It’s been a dominant fall and winter at Pikeville High School.
I’m sure there are other things I’m just not aware of, and we all know the academic prowess of the school system. It’s been a great year to be a Panther.
We’ll see how it goes from here, but the two biggest sports of the spring are baseball and softball, and Lord knows they’ve had their fill of titles in those sports as well.
• When the Lady Panthers won their title on Saturday evening, it made four straight for Kristy Orem’s team. As hard as it is to believe, Pikeville became the first team to win four regional championships in a row since Sheldon Clark did so from 1975-78.
Those teams were dominated by Robin Harmon, the longtime coach at the school, won the first four regional titles after the sport was reinstated in the Commonwealth. It’s safe to say that, without taking away from the accomplishments of now-Coach Newsome and the Lady Cards, it’s a little tougher to do these days.
• The boys from Pikeville followed that up with a title on Monday night, making Elisha Justice 3-1 as a coach in regional championship games. Add to that his two titles in as many championship games as a player and you can see that he’s still money when the belt is on the line.
• In the midst of this love-fest with Pikeville, let’s pause for a moment to say that the future is bright on Buckleys Creek as well.
Pike Central has a lot of solid, young talent. We got a good look at it during three games in this tournament. They could be in line for a lot of wins over the next few years.
• Among those talented Hawks is guard Jaden Stewart. The freshman averaged 12 points a game this season and had his breakout performance on Saturday night in the semifinals when he scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Hawks past Betsy Layne 87-74.
Stewart hit 31 percent of his three-point shots on the season, but on Saturday, he rang the bell seven times on 11 shots.
On Twitter after the game, I compared it to the only other time I’ve seen a player use the regional tournament to announce his presence with authority. That young man was Elisha Justice, who also did so as a freshman.
He went on to have a pretty decent career.
• Pikeville forward Nick Robinson led the Commonwealth in field goal shooting this season, connecting on 74.5 percent of his shots. By comparison, even Shaquille O’Neal, who led the NBA in shooting percentage 10 times, topped out at 60.9 percent, and he rarely did anything other than dunk.
Compared to his season average, Nick was a little off his game in the opening round win over Lawrence County, hitting 6-of-13.
After that, he missed exactly one time in two games. The UPike signee was 6-of-6 in the semifinals and 4-for-5 in the title game, finishing 10-of-11 and 16-for-24 in the tournament.
• In the opening round of the girls’ Sweet 16 on Wednesday, Elkhorn City native Joey Thacker led his Franklin County Lady Flyers to a 46-43 win over Henderson County.