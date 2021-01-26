GOODY — A quick-start is always idea when playing a tough opponent on the road.
That was the goal for Pikeville Thursday night as the Lady Panthers visited Belfry and the hot-start payed off.
Pikeville built an early lead, which ballooned to 18-points early in the second quarter and held on for a 61-50 win over the Lady Pirates.
For Pikeville, it was a combination of tough defense and Trinity Rowe early. The Lady Panthers held Belfry to one field goal and five first-quarter points. Meanwhile, Rowe scored eight points in the opening period, as Pikeville jumped out to a 16-5 lead.
Pikeville held Belfry scoreless for over four minutes, during a run which began in the first quarter and extended into the second period. During that time, the Lady Panthers scored nine-straight to take a 23-5 lead over Belfry, with 5:43 to play in the first half.
“The start was huge for us,” said Pikeville coach Kristy Orem. “Last year, we came here and they had us down 22-2 at the end of the first quarter. It was an emphasis for us to get off to a good start. I thought Trinity (Rowe) came out and played really well early and helped us get off to an early lead. People often forget that we only have 10 high school players and six of those are freshman; so you don’t want to play from behind when you are on the road against a good team.”
Pikeville (6-1) led 33-19 at the half.
Belfry refused to fold, the Lady Pirates started the second half strong, scoring the first five points of the quarter. Belfry climbed within seven late in the third quarter, on a pair of free throws from Kyra Justice. But Pikeville’s Kenzie Maynard closed the quarter with a corner-three to give the Lady Panthers a 46-36 lead entering the four quarter.
Belfry kept battling. But each time the Lady Pirates got close, Pikeville answered. Belfry started the fourth quarter with back-to-back buckets by Linzee Phillips and Kyera Thornsburry to pull within six points.
“I’m proud of how our team responded with their backs against the wall,” said Belfry coach Kevin Deskins. “I felt we gained confidence as the game went on but we exerted so much energy just to get back into the game. And give credit to Pikeville, they are a really good team and when we would make a run, they would hit a big shot.”
The Lady Pirates had opportunity to pull closer, including a possession which Belfry missed three shots. Pikeville made them pay with seven-unanswered points. A Kristen Whited free-throw, followed by three’s from Whited and Emma Ratliff, gave Pikeville a 53-40 lead with 3:25 to play.
Belfry (5-2) got within seven, at 55-48, with 1:00 to play, off of a Phillips three-pointer but couldn’t draw any closer as Pikeville closed out the game strong to notch the 61-50 win.
Rowe and Whited led the Lady Panthers with 17 points each, Maynard chipped in with 10 points and Ratliff added eight points for the Lady Panthers.
“Trinity stepped up to the challenge tonight on both ends of the court but that is who she is,” Said Orem. “And we are so proud of Kristen (Whited), she has worked so hard to get to where she is at, it is so rewarding to see her have a game like this. She made some huge shots for us.”
Justice led Belfry with 15 points. Thornsburry and Phillips scored 11 each and Cushi Fletcher added nine points for the Lady Pirates.
Deskins noted that the matchup between freshman guards Rowe and Thornsbury was one worth watching but it came down to the size of Pikeville.
“Trinity Rowe and Kyera (Thornsbury) are both amazing players,” noted Deskins. “You kind of know they will cancel each other out and I believe coach Orem will tell you the same thing. It came down to how those around them play. I’m proud of the way our girls played, Kyra (Justice) was outstanding, I thought Linzee (Phillips) hit some big shots for us. Cushi’s (Fletcher) shot was a little off tonight and that happens, but she kept battling. But Pikeville has a lot of size, I thought their size was the difference in the game. You never like to lose. But sometimes a loss does you good. I believe we came out of the game a better team than we were before.”
Knott Central 55,
Belfry 50
Belfry followed its loss 61-50 to Pikeville Thursday with a 55-50 loss to Knott Central Friday night.
The Lady Pirates were led by Kyera Thornsbury’s 23 points. She was the only Lady Pirate to reach double figure scoring.
Cushi Fletcher scored eight points. Kyra Justice and Linzee Phillips each added six. Jenna Sparks scored four and Alyssa Varney chipped in with three.
Belfry made 19 of its 46 field goal attempts (41.3 percent). The Lady Pirates were seven of 20 from three-point range (35 percent). Belfry was five of nine from the free-throw line (55.9 percent).
The Lady Pirates pulled down 24 rebounds.
Belfry (5-3) is scheduled to host Pike Central (2-6) Tuesday night in 60th District action.
