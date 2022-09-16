Pikeville bounced back in 59th District play after falling to Shelby Valley with a 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 28-30, 29-27) win over fellow district rival East Ridge Monday evening.
The Lady Panthers followed that with a 3-0 win over Russell (25-19, 25-23, 25-19).
East Ridge couldn’t get the win back as the Lady Warriors followed the Pikeville loss with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-6, 25-21) loss to Shelby Valley at home.
Shelby Valley, currently, sits in the driver’s seat in 59th District play. The Lady Wildcats have are 3-0 in 59th District play. The Lady Wildcats did fall to Pikeville in the 15th Region All “A” Classic, but it doesn’t count in the district standings. The winner of the regular season district play earns the No. 1 seed in the 59th District Tournament.
Pikeville’s Kylie Hall led the way for the Lady Panthers Monday. Hall finished the night with 11 kills and 16 digs. Raegan Mullins added 11 kills, 13 digs, three aces and an assist. Olivia Williamson added 10 kills, eight digs, three blocks and two assists. Caroline Wright finished with four kills, 24 digs, four aces and an assist. Lindy Gearheart added four kills, 30 assists, 13 digs and two aces. Sophie Merlo had two kills, one block, one assist and one dig. Kyla Lee finished with one kill and eight digs. Cate Sayers had 19 digs, two assists and an ace. Carly May added a dig for Pikeville.
Pikeville (8-6) is scheduled to visit Martin County at 5:00 p.m. Saturday.
East Ridge (5-7) is scheduled to visit Knott Central at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the KCC September Spikiest.
Sports Editor’s Note: East Ridge didn’t have stats listed on the KHSAA website at presstime.