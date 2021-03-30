Pikeville has a formula.
When the Lady Panthers stick to it good things happen.
What is that formula?
Ok here goes: Have fun, share the ball and play defense.
When the Lady Panthers follow that formula they win.
That’s what happened Saturday afternoon in the 15th Region semifinals against Belfry as Pikeville picked up a 53-38 win over the Lady Pirates to advance to their third straight 15th Region championship game.
The Lady Panthers (24-5) were scheduled to take on Johnson Central (22-4) in the 15th Region championship Monday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The game ended too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express. Pikeville and Johnson Central did not meet in the regular season.
Pikeville is the two-time defending region champions and were looking for their third straight title under head coach Kristy Orem.
Pikeville opened the game with a 7-0 run.
Belfry fought back as Kyera Thornsbury scored eight of Belfry’s 10 first quarter points to cut the lead to 13-10 entering the second quarter of action.
McKenzie Maynard opened the second with a basket to push the lead to 15-10.
Thornsbury answered with a three to cut the lead to 15-13 with 7:20 left in the first half.
Rylee Theiss knocked down a three for Pikeville and Maynard followed with a basket as the lead grew to 20-13. Emma Ratliff knocked down a pair of free throws with 4:45 left as the Lady Panther lead grew to 22-13.
After Jenna Sparks split a pair of free throws with 4:02 left, Theiss scored four straight for Pikeville and Rowe scored with just 38 seconds left in the first half to push the lead to 28-14.
Sparks scored late in the quarter for Belfry, but Pikeville took a 28-16 lead in the halftime break.
Pikeville had balanced scoring again on the night. Theiss led the Lady Panthers with 13 points and three rebounds. She also provided a big defensive spark off the bench for Pikeville. Maynard followed with 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Lady Panthers. Rowe added 10 points, three assists and two steals. Kristen Whited followed with nine points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Ratliff added seven points and a steal. Kylie Hall had two points and four rebounds in the win.
Thornsbury opened the third with a three for Belfry. That cut the lead to 28-19.
Thornsbury scored a game-high 23 points.
Pikeville answered with four straight points to push the lead to 32-19 with 5:51 left in the third.
Sparks added a basket and Thornsbury hit two free throws to cut the lead to 32-23 with 4:45 left.
Pikeville answered with six straight to push the lead to 38-23.
Linzee Phillips knocked down a three to end the third and cut the lead to 38-26 entering the fourth quarter of play.
Pikeville hit seven of 10 free throws in the fourth and Rowe put the game away with a late layup as the Lady Panthers advanced to their third straight 15th Region championship game.
Pikeville’s defense held Belfry to just 28. 2 percent shooting for the game (11 of 39). The Lady Panthers finished shooting 50 percent from the floor for the game (18 for 36).
Scoring
Pikeville — Rylee Theiss 13, Mackenzie Maynard 12, Trinity Rowe 10, Kristen Whited 9, Emma Ratliff 7, Kylie Hall 2.
Belfry — Kyera Thornsbury 23, Linzee Phillips 8, Jenna Sparks 5, Cushi Fletcher 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.