Reed Sheppard is the talk of the town in Lexington as the UK Healthcare/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 approaches next week.
But the team nobody is talking about is Pikeville.
The team facing North Laurel in the opening round.
Reed Sheppard gets a lot of attention because of his game, his athletic parents Jeff and Stacey (both former University of Kentucky players) and the fact that he has already committed to play for the University of Kentucky Wildcats. His father Jeff, was named Most Outstanding Player for the Wildcats in 1998 NCAA Tournament after he helped lead the Wildcats to the national title.
Reed Sheppard’s numbers and athleticism also show why he is garnering so much attention. He is averaging 25.5 points per game entering the Sweet 16.
But most people are overlooking Pikeville.
And that’s OK by Pikeville Coach Elisha Justice.
Justice’s team has been excellent this season. The Panthers won the All “A” Classic state championship earlier this season, the 59th District championship and the 15th Region title.
So let’s look at this matchup a bit more closely before the two square off in primetime Wednesday night in Rupp Arena at 8:30 p.m. With the excitement around Sheppard and the lead in game being Perry Central vs. George Rogers Clark (GRC is one of the favorites to win the tournament) there could be one of the biggest crowds on hand during the first round in years.
Sheppard is averaging 25.5 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game both lead the team. He is shooting 54.7 percent from the field on the season. He is shooting 38.5 percent from three-point range. He gets to the free-throw line an average of five times per game and while at the line, he is shooting 90.2 percent from the free-throw line.
In the 13th Region championship against Knox Central, Sheppard scored 37 points, dished out 11 assists, had six rebounds, with two blocks and two steals.
The big question is do the Jaguars have anybody else?
Ryan Davidson is averaging 20 points per game on the season. Clay Sizemore is averaging 10.7 points per game, Brody Brock is averaging 8.4 points per game and Chase Dotson is averaging 5.4 points per game. After that, Caden Harris is averaging 3.7 points per game.
So the Jaguars’ scoring isn’t team wide. It looks like they don’t too deep into their bench.
That could be an advantage for Pikeville.
So let’s look at some other factors.
North Laurel is entering the tournament with a 28-5 record.
The Jaguars are averaging 79 points per game.
Their defense is giving up 61 points per game.
So North Laurel wants to get up and down the court and outscore its opponents.
Pikeville enters the game with a very talented and deep team.
The Panthers usually go seven to eight deep on their bench, but can go deeper if needed.
Pikeville enters the Sweet 16 with a 31-2 record.
The Panthers have six seniors and a COVID-19 holdback junior in Rylee Samons, so they have experience.
The Panthers have a lot of length as well.
Samons leads the team in scoring with an average of 15.3 points per game. Nick Robinson follows as he is averaging 13.7 points per contest. Laithan Hall is averaging 11.8 points per game and Keian Worrix is averaging 11.1 points per game. Tate Walters and Heath Jarrell are both averaging over five points per game, while Lukas Manns and Alex Rogers are both averaging around 3.5 points per game.
Robinson leads the state in field goal percentage as he is shooting 74.1 percent from the field on the season. Robinson has committed to UPike.
The Panthers like to spread the ball around and when they get hot, they are deadly. The Panthers are shooting 53.2 percent on the season from the field.
Pikeville is making nearly 40 percent of its three-point shots as well.
The Panthers are averaging 66.7 points per game, so they like a fast pace as well.
Pikeville’s defense is a lot stingier than North Laurel’s, though as the Panthers are only allowing 50.45 points per game. Pikeville has one of the best defensive guard duos in the state in Worrix and Hall. Look for Pikeville to try and force turnovers and wear the Jaguars down.
So look for Pikeville to run a lot of guys at Reed Sheppard.
Samons can light it up as well. If he has a big offensive game and the Panthers defense can slow North Laurel, the Panthers could be dancing on to round two.
Look for a lot of excitement around this game.
It could steal the show during the opening round of the Sweet 16.