Few players can match Pikeville’s Landon Hammock’s energy or motor on the offensive or defensive side of the ball.
Hammock was a force on both sides of the ball for the Panthers and non-stop pace helped him sign a National Letter of Intent to play college football at Eastern Kentucky University.
Hammock signed his National Letter of Intent with the Colonels Wednesday afternoon.
“Since I started playing football, I’ve wanted to play college football, EKU is really where I wanted to end up,” Hammock said. “It was a big goal for me to get there. That coaching staff there is great. I went to camp there last summer and it just felt like home to me. I could not have explained it any better. The goals that Coach Wells has and the drive Coach Hawkins has is really unmatched and that’s really where I wanted to be at.”
Pikeville has a strong winning tradition on the football field, but so does EKU.
Continuing to be a part of a winning tradition at the next level was a big reason Hammock signed with the Colonels.
“Coming from Pikeville, we always have this tradition of winning a championship or it’s a lost season,” Hammock said. “EKU is definitely a place where they are a highly traditional program with all of those national championships and playoff appearances. I definitely wanted to go somewhere where I had the ability to play at a very competitive level and I felt like EKU was the right place for me.”
Hammock won’t play on both sides of the ball at the next level. He’ll stick to the defensive side.
“I’ll mainly be a defensive lineman at EKU,” Hammock said.
Hammock isn’t planning on just showing up and being a part of the team.
He is looking to make a name for himself at the next level.
“I have a goal of going in there and making a name for myself,” Hammock said. “I don’t plan on going down there and just sitting for four years. I want to go down there and I want to push myself those first couple of years and make a name for myself and then, get that playing time. Really, my end goal is to be an All-American and see where we can go from there.”
During his senior season at Pikeville, Hammock had 80 tackles (15 of those tackles were losses) and two sacks.
Hammock is looking to continue to improve and reach new levels.
“I’m trying to find a new gear because that college level is a different level for me,” Hammock said. “In high school ball, I played both ways and started both ways, so just keeping up with that conditioning of my body right, while getting stronger and faster and having my body to be able to compete at that level will be a big task.”
Hammock helped Pikeville win the Class A state championship during his senior season.
That was a goal the Panthers had set after falling short during his junior season.
“It’s definitely a great feeling to have knowing that I’m leaving here as a winner and not that feeling of last year (his junior season),” Hammock said. “Just that feeling of walking off the field for the last time and knowing a champion forever, was just a feeling that I couldn’t really describe. I just knew that I had God on my side. Being able to win one state championship is hard, but being able to win two is just such a great great feeling.”
The Panthers won two state championships during Hammock’s four-year career at Pikeville.
He was instrumental in both title wins.
“It really started for us during our freshman seasons when Coach Davis came in and he really set a foundation for us,” Hammock said. “It was almost like a goal for us. By the time we leave here, he wanted us to win four state titles, but to add two of them is great. The leadership that he taught us. Having guys like Josh Taylor and Jacoby (Thornsbury) having chances to play at that next level all from the defensive line, you just don’t get that from high school football anywhere else.”
Hammock isn’t the only Panther to sign to play at the next level from this season’s team
He’s happy to see his teammates also getting a chance to play at the collegiate level.
“I’m so happy for those guys,” Hammock said. “Isaac (McNamee) and Jacoby (Thornsbury) have signed already and we still have a few more, but just knowing how hard they worked their entire lives to reach a goal that they’ve reached for themselves is such an awesome feeling. I’ve known Isaac (McNamee) since kindergarten, so it’s a feeling that both of us knew we wanted since we were kids and for us to finally sign our names on that paper is just a different feeling.”