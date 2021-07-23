Pikeville’s Lukas Manns had a secret that he that he just couldn’t tell anyone.
Manns hurt his ankle before the opening of the season at North Laurel.
He thought it was just a sprain.
But that sprain never got better.
He kept playing anyway.
At the end of the season, he figured out exactly what was wrong.
His secret was revealed to be a broken bone and ligament damage in his ankle.
He knew if he’d told any of his coaches how badly his foot hurt or that if he had went to see a doctor that he would be shutdown for the rest of the season.
So he kept his mouth shut and played the whole season injured.
“We played North Laurel on a Monday, I want to say,” Manns said. “I was working out prior to the game and kind of landed on my ankle the wrong way. I could tell it was hurt. I just thought it was a regular sprain, though. It started to swell pretty bad. It was just very painful for a long time. I think we were about two weeks in when I finally realized it wasn’t healing in a normal way. I thought to myself, ‘Maybe something is wrong.’ I wanted to play. It was my first year at Pikeville. I didn’t want to let my teammates down. I tried to give them everything I had, which may not have been much because of my foot. I just tried to keep it on the low and just play through it as much as I could.”
Manns played through the pain, but it was difficult. The most difficult part of the injury wasn’t the broken bone. The ligament damage he suffered in his foot was the most painful part of the injury.
That injury also hurt his explosion when he jumped and his cutting ability and his speed on the court.
“The thing that hurt the worst was probably the torn ligament,” Manns said. “There was a lot of popping going on. The popping is kind of normal with it, but the internal popping kind of hurt. I knew if I wanted to play that I just had to just suck it up and go. That’s what I did. It definitely slowed me down a lot. I definitely wasn’t as quick as I was. I couldn’t jump nowhere near the way I could jump the year prior. It set me back for sure and for a good amount of time.”
He never made an excuse and had some excellent games even though he wasn’t 100 percent.
The injury made it tough to be consistent, though.
“I tried,” Manns said. “I gave it 110 percent and I tried to give all I could give at all times. Even if I wasn’t able to give 110 percent, I tried anyways. If I had it to do over again, the set back that I got from it, you know being out the whole summer and being in physical therapy since March, I would’ve probably been a little more precaucious about it. It’s in the past now. I done it. It’s over with. Luckily, I’m cleared now and am back healthy. I feel good. I feel like I’m going to have a pretty good year this year if I just keep my body healthy and working the way I am.”
Manns wasn’t the only injury Pikeville dealt with last season.
Point guard Laithan Hall was coming back from an ACL tear the season before.
Rylee Samons tore his ACL late in the season. Samons was arguably the top player in the region before the injury.
Pikeville’s Zac Lockhart was also dealing with a nagging foot injury throughout the whole season.
That’s why Manns felt he had to gut it out.
To give Pikeville an extra body that the team needed.
“We got hit with some bad luck,” Manns said. “Rylee went down with an ACL tear. Laithan (Hall) messes his knee back up again, but Laithan being Laithan, he stepped up and wasn’t going to let anybody down, so he continued playing. Zac (Lockhart) hurt his foot. He had some real trouble with his foot. I just hope those guys get back as healthy as they can. Laithan (Hall) is healthy. Rylee is making great progress right now with ACL tear. Zac is a stud. He is a big time football player, so I’m hoping he gets back 100 percent healthy and everybody gets back healthy and we can ride it out this year.”
The injury made Manns hungry coming into this season.
He feels like he didn’t have his best showing last season.
And with all of the other injuries that plagued the team, it makes him hungry to see this team live up to its potential.
So now that he’s cleared to play, he’s been working hard all offseason, even through Dead Period which ended last Friday at midnight.
“The thing about me and I can only speak for myself here, I just knew that if I wanted to make a true difference for next year, then I would have to have a healthy season,” Manns said. “We have been setting up and doing everything that you can do with weights and stuff like that. Dead Period doesn’t stop until a few more does. Some of the guys and myself go to the local gyms and workout. Rylee and myself lift some tougher. Laithan (Hall) and myself are always together. Right now, it’s just your own time. If you put in work in on your own time, you’ll see the results once the season rolls around. That’s year round.”
He feels that the hard work he and his teammates are putting in this summer will pay dividends this upcoming season.
“If you’re willing to work, I think you’ll see the results that you want to happen,” Manns said. “It doesn’t always happen that way, but if you’re willing to work and put in work and fight around schedules and fight around Dead Period you’ll see results. If Dead Period is the only thing stopping you from putting in work, then you’re not committed. The thing that coach Justice tries to build with us is having that mentality that you have to work and continue to keep working to get better. I know our guys are working and I have faith in saying that our guys are putting in the work right now.”
He’s excited to see where Pikeville will go this season.
If the team can avoid injuries, they should be one of the top teams in a very competitive 15th Region.
“It’s definitely exciting,” Manns said. “We made it all the way to the All ‘A’ Elite 8. We could’ve went onto the final four. We were right there in that game at LCA and showed some fight there. Kind of didn’t show up in the first half. We started to come out of it, but it just wasn’t enough. That’s one of the things that made me kind of hungry and want to go back and do it and win the whole thing. I think our guys are very capable of doing it. We just have to keep working and putting in the time. We have to stay focused and listen to coach. I think we have a chance to make a lot of noise this year.”
But a bright spot that last season’s injuries may have had is getting some of the younger players some experience playing at the varsity level.
They will play bigger roles this season and now know what to expect from varsity competition.
Plus it gives the Panthers added depth and depth is key to making a run at a region championship.
“What makes me so excited for our young guys is seeing guys like Heath Jarrell and some of the guys with him,” Manns said. “He’s (Jarrell) had a fantastic summer. He’s probably one of our most consistent players throughout the summer. He can shoot the ball. He’s a great defensive player. He knows where to be and he is just going to help us out a tremendous amount. I’m really excited to see how he develops. If I’m not mistaken, he’s going to take advantage of the SB12 rule. So we’ll get him for another year and then two more on top of that. He’s just a sophomore. There are some other guys that I have a lot of hope in and think can step up. The big kid Charlie Fitzer. If he continues to work, he’s going to be a really good player. He’s legitimately 6 foot 7 or 6 foot 8. He’s tall and he’s getting thick. We have him in the weight room before Dead Period. There are a lot of guys I’m excited to see step up. There is nothing better than having that high school varsity experience. If they are willing to help us, and they most definitely are, we’re going to have a fun time this year.”
The 15th Region is loaded with a lot of talent and good teams.
Manns knows that Pikeville will have to bring its A game every night to have the kind of success that the Panthers want to have.
“We know we are going to have to step up because we are basically playing the same region all over again,” Manns said. “All of those other guys on the other teams are a year older now and a year better. If you’re not willing to outwork another team, then a team can’t expect to beat another team in this region. Our guys have a competitive nature about themselves and I’m really excited to see where it takes us.”
Something else was lacking for Pikeville last season.
The fans and its notorious rowdy and fun student section.
Having that back will only make things better for Pikeville and the rest of the teams across the mountains and the state.
“You have to bring it,” Manns said. “One of the things that I’m most excited about is hopefully, at least I’d like to see it happen, is these gyms being packed again. We want to see the pep section back up again. The environment of being around high school basketball, especially in the mountains, I hope we get that back. This is senior year. Last year kind of sucked because we really weren’t able to have that many people in the stands. As a player, you get two to four tickets a person. We just really didn’t get to experience that high school basketball atmosphere. We didn’t get to experience the crowds being packed and hearing the cheering. I hope we can just get back to playing in front of fans in Pikeville and everybody around here.”
The Panther cheering section is one of the top, if not the top, cheering section in the region.
“They have more than fun over there,” Manns said. “I love it. Those guys over there take it serious and that’s what I’m all about. Honestly, I think it’s pretty safe to say that when able to, our pep section is the best out there. They’re rowdy, but at the same time, it’s what high school basketball is all about. They show glimpses of what people talk about the earlier times like in the early 2000s pep sections were like. That’s what I love to see. There is nothing better than going to play the game and knowing that you got your fans on your side. They’re going to be with you every call, every second and it makes it a lot of fun.”
Manns is just excited about the upcoming season.
It will be his senior campaign and he’d love to end his career at Rupp Arena.
“It should be good,” Manns said. “I’m extremely excited to get back to work and hopefully, I just pray and hope everybody around the mountains can have a good season. We are trying to win this thing this year and I’d love to end my career at Rupp Arena.”