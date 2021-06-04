Lakin shines to lead Panthers past Cats
LICK CREEK — Pikeville’s Tate Lakin stole the show and turned in a memorable performance on Memorial Day.
Lakin started the game on the mound and dominated in his four innings of work.
But he also hit a grand-slam homer to power the Panthers to an 11-2 win over the Wildcats and the 59th District championship.
Lakin picked up the win on the mound. He threw four innings of work and didn’t give up any runs on three hits, while striking out nine batters and not giving up any walks.
He finished one for two at the plate with a grand-slam homer.
The game was scoreless for the first two innings, but the Panthers got going in the bottom of the third.
Patrick Jones hit a leadoff triple to get things started for Pikeville. Sam Wright followed with an RBI single to score the game’s first run.
With one on and no outs, Logan Windle singled. Tate Walters followed with a bunt single to load the bases.
That set the stage for Lakin. With one swing of the bat, he cleared the bases with a monstrous grand-slam to left. That gave Pikeville a 5-0 lead.
The Panthers weren’t quite finished in the inning, though. Dylan Thompson followed with a double and Wade Hensley reached on a bunt single. Blake Birchfield followed with an RBI single as the lead grew to 6-0.
Pikeville added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Windle hit a leadoff single. With one out, Lakin walked to put two runners on. Thompson followed with another double, this time he drove both runners home as Pikeville’s lead grew to 8-0.
Shelby Valley didn’t give up, though.
The Wildcats fought back in the top of the sixth inning. Hunter Mullins reached on an error. Brady Bentley followed with a big RBI double. The throw to home was off allowing Bentley to advance to third. As Bentley went to third, the Panthers tried to throw him out, but the ball sailed away, allowing Bentley to score and cut the lead to 8-2.
Pikeville answered in the bottom of the sixth. Windle hit a leadoff single. With one out, Lakin followed with a single. Thompson followed with a sacrifice fly.
Hensley crushed a two RBI triple and the throw to third got away allowing him to score and set the game’s final score at 11-2.
Both Pikeville and Shelby Valley will advance to the 15th Region Tournament at East Ridge.
Lady Panthers claim title
LICK CREEK — Shelby Valley wasn’t going to let Emily Ford beat them on the mound and at the plate.
It was going to take a complete team effort for the Lady Panthers to win the 59th District championship and that’s what happened as Pikeville edged Shelby Valley 3-2 to claim the title.
It started in the bottom of the first. Shelby Valley walked Kelice Adams and Cassidy Slater to open the game.
Then the Lady Wildcats intentionally walked Emily Ford to load the bases.
That set the stage for Olivia Hall. Hall stepped up and delivered a two RBI single to give Pikeville an early 2-0 lead.
Isabelle Rose followed by reaching on an error. On the play, Hall tried to score, but was thrown out at home plate.
Pikeville held a 2-0 lead after the first inning of play.
The Lady Panthers added another run in the bottom of the second. With one out, Molly Coleman tripled. Kelcie Adams followed by reaching on an error allowing the third run to score.
Both pitchers were on all game.
Ford earned the win on the mound as she gave up two runs on five hits with 13 strikeouts and one walk.
Napier threw a great game as well as she gave up three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and four walks.
Shelby Valley was held scoreless through five innings of play. With one out, Katelyn Thompson walked.
With two outs, Kyra Looney stepped to the plate. She hit a dart to center. As the Pikeville centerfielder came in to scoop the ball up, the ball took a crazy bounce over her head. The ball rolled all the way to the fence. That allowed Thompson to score from first and Looney reach home for an inside the park homer to cut the lead to 3-2.
That was as close as the Lady Wildcats would get as Ford closed the door on them the rest of the way.
Both teams will advance to the 15th Region Tournament at East Ridge Saturday. Pikeville will take on Paintsville at 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening. Shelby Valley will play 60th District champion Belfry at 2:00 p.m. Saturday.