LEXINGTON — Reed Sheppard and North Laurel were the talk of the town coming into the Rupp Arena and the UK Healthcare/KHSAA Sweet 16 state Tournament.
After Wednesday night, Keian Worrix, Rylee Samons and the rest of Pikeville were the talk of the Sweet 16 after the Panthers’ 59-51 win over North Laurel.
Defense was the name of the game for the Panthers.
Pikeville held the Jaguars to 20 for 55 shooting from the field (35 percent), while shooting 23 for 48 from the field (48 percent).
The Panthers held Sheppard in check holding him to 14 points on the night (11 under his average).
Clay Sizemore hit a three with 1:50 left to give North Laurel a 13-10 lead in the first quarter.
The Panthers got hot after that.
Samons split a pair of free throws and then scored on a outstanding reverse layup to cut North Laurel’s lead to 13-10 at the end of the first.
Pikeville’s run was only beginning, though.
The Panthers rattled off 12 straight in the second quarter to cap off a 16-0 run and gave them a 23-13 lead.
Worrix opened the second with a three to tie things up at 13-13. Nick Robinson scored with 6:17 left in he first half to give the Panthers their first lead of the night at 15-13; they didn’t relinquish the lead after that. Worrix addd a basket to push he lead to 17-13.
Pikeville wasn’t done as Samons and Worrix hit back-to-back threes to push the lead to 23-13 with 2:20 left in the first half.
Clay Sizemore knocked down a three to end Pikeville’s run and cut the lead to 23-16 with 2:05 left in the first half.
Pikeville held a 25-20 halftime lead.
North Laurel’s Brody Brock opened the third with a three to cut the lead to 25-23.
How did Pikeville respond?
With a 13-0 run to push the lead to 38-23.
Samons answered Brock, with back-to-back threes. He then scored on a nice give-and-go with Tate Walters to give Pikeville a 33-23 lead.
The run wasn’t over, though. Samons came up with a block against Caden Harris that led to a basket from Walters. Laithan Hall knocked down a three to end the run to give Pikeville a 38-23 with 3:58 left in the third.
Robinson scored Pikeville’s final six points of the third to give the Panthers a 44-29 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Samons led the Panthers with a team-high 23 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks; he knocked down four threes on the night. Robinson finished with a double-double. He scored 14 points and pulled down 11 rebounds; he also had two blocks, two assists and a steal. Robinson, the state’s top field goal shooter, was six for nine from the field as well.
Worrix put on a show. The speedy guard was all over the court and finished the night with 12 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals. At one point in the fourth quarter, he crossed Sheppard over so hard, that Sheppard fell trying to defend him, but Worrix missed the jumper on the play. He also had a stretch in the fourth with a behind-back-pass that went array, but he hustled back on defense and knocked the ball out of bounds, while sliding out of bounds on the play.
Walters had a great all-around performance with five points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal. Hall finished with three points, three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal; he took on the task of guarding Sheppard for much of the game. Heath Jarrell chipped in with two points, three assists, one steal and one rebound.
Ryan Davidson led the way for the Jaguars with a team-high 23 points and 11 rebounds. Sheppard followed with 14 points. Sizemore added six points. Brock and Chase Dotson each scored three points. Caden Harris chipped in with two points.
Davidson opened the fourth with back-to-back baskets for North Laurel to cut the lead to 44-33.
Worrix scored to push Pikeville’s lead to 46-33 with 5:48 to play.
Samons had a block on the defensive end that led to a three on the offensive end to push Pikeville’s lead o 49-36 with 4:42 left to play.
The Jaguars didn’t give up, though.
Brock answered with a three with 3:39 left to cut the lead to 49-39. Sheppard followed with a steal, he scored and was fouled; he knocked down the free throw to cut the lead to 49-42 with 3:16 left.
Robinson scored back-to-back baskets to give the Panthers a 55-44 lead with just 1:24 left.
Davidson scored with 34 seconds left for the Jaguars to cut Pikeville’s lead to 57-51, but Robinson sealed the game with a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left to set the game’s final score of 59-51.
Pikeville (32-2) advances to take on George Rogers Clark in the UK Healthcare/KHSAA Sweet 16 quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The Cardinals rolled to an easy 77-36 win over Perry Central in the opening round of the Sweet 16.