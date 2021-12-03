2021 UK Orthopaedics State
Football Finals
Class A Championship Game
Who: Russellville (12-1) vs. Pikeville (13-2)
Kickoff: Friday, December 3, noon.
Location: Kroger Field, Lexington.
Coaches: Russellville, Mikie Benton. Pikeville, Chris McNamee.
Notes: Russellville finds its way to Kroger Field after knocking off Bethlehem 34-21 in Class A state semifinals last week, while Pikeville rolled past Raceland 36-7 to punch its ticket to Kroger Field.
Last week against Bethlehem, Russellville quarterback Lennon Ries was eight for 12 passing for 145 yards and two TDs. He added 15 yards rushing on four carries. Backup quarterback Anthony Woodard was one for one passing for 45 yards.
Jovari Gamble led Russellville’s rushing attack with 180 yards rushing and two TDs on 24 carries.
Jackson Hampton led the wide receivers with three catches for 86 yards. Woodard followed with four catches for 82 yards and two TDs. Xavier Coleman added a 16-yard catch and Chevis Elliot added a six-yard catch.
Woodard and Zach Dowlen led the defense with nine tackles each.
Russellville’s defense had five sacks and forced and recovered a fumble.
Russellsville’s defense also had three interceptions.
On the season, Russellville has made big plays all year.
Ries is 83 for 164 passing for 1,231 yards and 18 TDs with nine interceptions. He is second on the team in rushing with 557 rushing yards and three TDs on 96 carries.
Gamble is the leading rusher for Russellville with 1,398 yards and 23 TDs on 208 carries.
Woodard leads the wide receivers with 23 catches for 417 yards and five TDs. Jackson Hampton has 15 catches for 363 yards and four TDs. Jaquis Todd has 26 catches for 310 yards and four TDs.
Josh McMurry leads the defense with 82 tackles and one and a 1/2 sack on the season. Elliot has 73 tackles on the season.
Russellville has 26 team sacks on the season. Braxton Baptiste leads the team with 11 sacks.
Russellville has forced 10 fumbles this season and recovered 16 fumbles on defense.
The Russellville secondary has 23 interceptions and has returned five of those for TDs. Woodard has two pick sixes to lead the team.
Pikeville was dominant last Friday night against Raceland.
The Panthers put a running clock on the Rams before Raceland could score.
Pikeville just imposed their will on Raceland.
The Panthers dominated in every phase of the game and made things look easy.
If Pikeville has another one like against Raceland, the Panthers will have a great shot of bringing home a state championship on Friday.
This will be head coach Chris McNamee and son Isaac McNamee’s last game together.
What a fitting end for the two.
The two won a Class A state championship in 2019, Isaac McNamee’s sophomore season.
But Pikeville began his career with a 21-20 loss to Beechwood in his freshman season.
It’s fitting that a championship is the way the two end Isaac’s career at Pikeville.
The Panthers just get it done at every level.
The run game, the pass game, defense and special teams.
How do you stop Pikeville?
The Panthers hope Russellville is left asking that question Friday afternoon as well.
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, the defense.
The defense gets after the ball.
Pikeville has pretty much shutdown every team they’ve played this whole playoff run.
Williamsburg is the only team that has reached double figure scoring against the Panthers in the playoffs.
Pikeville’s last Class A state championship appearance ended in a 43-0 shutout win over Paintsville.
Defense coordinator Paul Sullivan’s team flies to the ball.
Don’t look for that to change Friday.
Adding Carson Wright back to the mix has just made the Panthers stronger.
If the defense shows up and shows out, look for Pikeville to bring home another state title.