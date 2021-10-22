ROBINSON CREEK — Pikeville and East Ridge was tied 2-2 going into the fifth and final game Wednesday night.
The Lady Warriors had just won the fourth game 25-20 and had the momentum on their side.
That was until the fifth game started and Pikeville duo McKinlee Potter and Caroline Wright stepped up.
Potter had several early kills in the fifth game as Pikeville jumped out to an early lead. Then Wright took over down the stretch. Wright hit back-to-back kills to give the Lady Panthers an 11-6 lead and hit a kill to give the Lady Panthers the win and the 59th District championship with a 15-7 win over the Lady Warriors.
Both Pikeville and East Ridge advance to the 15th Region Tournament next week at Johnson Central.
East Ridge jumped out early in the first game, but Pikeville fought back and took control, until late in the game. East Ridge fought back and pulled out a 27-25 win in the first game.
The Lady Panthers bounced back in the second game and pulled out the 25-23 win to tie things up at 1-1.
East Ridge’s back row, especially Courtlin Phillips did a good job against Pikeville’s hitters. The Lady Warriors made some big digs all throughout the match.
Pikeville continued its momentum from the second game into the third. The Lady Panthers controlled the game most of the way, but East Ridge wouldn’t quit.
The Lady Warriors fought back and tied things up at 25-25.
Pikeville gained a 26-25 lead, but once again East Ridge answered.
Pikeville finally scored two straight to take a 28-26 game three win.
In the fourth game, East Ridge controlled throughout. The Lady Warriors held Pikeville off 25-20 to force the fifth and final game.
That’s when Potter and Wright took over for Pikeville.