JENKINS — Pikeville put the pressure on Shelby Valley early by bunting and being aggressive on the base paths.
That helped the Panthers jump out to a big lead and hold onto a 10-4 win over the Wildcats to claim the 59th District championship Tuesday evening at Jenkins.
The Wildcats got on the board first.
In the top of the first inning, Hunter Mullins hit a leadoff double to start things off. Samuel Brown grounded out, but it helped Mullins advance to third. With one out, Jaxson Damron hit a line-drive single to score Mullins for the game’s first run.
Pikeville answered in a big way.
The Panthers went to work in the bottom of the first. Bradyn Hall hit a leadoff bunt single to get things started. Bradyn Hall stole second and Tate Walters followed with a single to put runners on first and third. Dylan Thompson walked to lead the bases.
With the bases loaded, Noah Jarrell hit a two RBI single to give the Panthers the 2-1 lead.
Sam Wright followed with a bunt single to load the bases once again. With the bases packed full of Panthers and one out, Jackson Hall delivered a two RBI single as the lead grew to 4-1.
The next Pikeville run plated as a balk was called as the lead grew to 5-1.
With one out in the bottom of the first, Jake Lowe singled to to put runners on first and third. Jeb Wilkerson followed with a walk to load the bases.
With the bases loaded once again in the bottom of the first, Bradyn Hall, in his second at-bat of the inning, delivered a two RBI double to push the lead to 7-1. Pikeville tried to score another runner, but Wilkerson was thrown out at home for the second out of the inning.
Shelby Valley finally got out of the disastrous first inning as the Wildcats got Walters to fly out to deep center in his second at-bat of the first inning.
Pikeville held a 7-1 lead when the smoked cleared.
The Wildcats didn’t hang their heads though, they went back to work in the top of the third inning. Brock Damron led the inning off with a walk. Brown reached on an error after the lead runner was thrown out at second on a fielder’s choice. Brady Bentley followed with an RBI single to cut the lead to 7-2.
Pikeville got the run back in the bottom of the fourth inning. Wilkerson walked to leadoff the inning. He stole second and and third. Walters drove him home with a sacrifice fly RBI to push the lead to 8-2 after four innings of play.
The Panthers added another run in the bottom of the fifth as Jarrell singled, Wright reached on a bunt single, Logan Windle moved them over with a sac bunt and Jackson Hall drove Jarrell home with a ground out RBI.
Pikeville’s lead grew to 9-2 after five innings of play.
The Panthers added to the lead in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Walters singled to get things going. Thompson walked to put runners on first and second. Walters stole third standing up. Jarrell drove Walters home with a sac fly RBI as the lead grew to 10-2 going into the final frame.
The Wildcats went down swinging in the top of the seventh.
Pikeville’s Isaac Duty relieved starter Brady Clark in the seventh.
Clark tossed six innings of work and gave up two runs on three hits and two walks, while striking out 11 batters.
In the top of the seventh, Ethan Gunter drew a leadoff walk. With two outs, Brown singled to cut the lead to 10-3. The Wildcats stayed alive as Jaxson Damron was hit-by-a-pitch to lead the bases. Tyler Robinson drew an RBI walk to cut the lead to 10-4.
Isaac Duty shut the door on the Wildcats by ending the game with a strikeout, as the Panthers secured the district championship.
Both Pikeville (22-11) and Shelby Valley (18-10) will advance to the 15th Region Tournament at Belfry starting Monday.