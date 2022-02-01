RICHMOND — Sometimes you’re one piece away.
Last year, Pikeville was riddled with injuries.
This season, everyone returned and the Panthers added Keian Worrix to their roster.
Worrix was the missing piece.
That showed Sunday evening as Pikeville picked up a 53-44 win over Breathitt County to capture the school’s first-ever All “A” Classic championship.
Pikeville coach Elisha Justice helped lead Shelby Valley to back-to-back All “A” state titles in 2009 and 2010; he also helped Shelby Valley win the 2010 KHSAA Sweet 16 state title. In his time at Pikeville in five and 1/2 seasons, Justice has led the Panthers to four 59th District championships, three 15th Region All “A” Classic titles, two 15th Region championships, a Sweet 16 quarterfinals appearance and now, an All “A” Classic state championship.
Pikeville came out the gates hot on Sunday. Nick Robinson scored the game’s opening basket. Rylee Samons followed with back-to-back threes and Keian Worrix followed with back-to-back baskets as the Panthers jumped out to an 11-2 lead with 4:25 left in the first quarter.
Laithan Hall followed with a three late in the first as the lead grew to 14-7.
The Panthers held an 18-7 lead after the first quarter of play.
Breathitt County opened the second hot.
Luke Bellamy knocked down a three for the Bobcats to open the third. Andrew Combs followed with a three as the Pikeville lead shrank to 18-13 with 6:14 left in the half.
Worrix and Hall added back-to-back baskets to push the Panthers’ lead to 22-15 with 2:38 left.
Pikeville held a 25-19 lead at the halftime break.
Hall hit a late three in the third to give the Panthers a 34-24 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Christian Collins opened the fourth with a basket for the Bobcats to cut the lead to 34-26.
Pikeville answered with a 9-0 run.
Tate Walters got things going with a basket. Worrix came up with a steal and found Hall for a basket. Samons followed with a basket and Hall scored and was fouled on a layup with 5:55 left. After Hall knocked down the free throw, the Panthers held a 43-26 lead.
Breathitt County didn’t quit, though.
Collins scored with 1:31 left to cut Pikeville’s lead to 49-41.
Pikeville hit enough free throws down the stretch to hold off the Bobcats. Samons hit the game’s final two free throws with 19 seconds left to set the game’s final score at 53-44.
Samons led the way for the Panthers with a team-high 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Hall followed with 15 points and three assists. Worrix added nine points and three steals. Robinson had seven points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Walters scored six points, pulled down four rebounds and came up with two steals.
Collins led the Bobcats with a game-high 20 points. Austin Sperry added 13 points and nine rebounds. Bellamy added six points and Combs had five. Standout Jaylen Turner didn’t score for the Bobcats.
Pikeville 59,
Evangel Christian 33
The second half was all Pikeville as the Panthers outscored Evangel Christian 36-12 in the second half to roll to the big 59-33 win.
Evangel Christian was rolling over competition before meeting the Panthers in the semifinals. Evangel Christian opened the tournament with a 57-27 win over Kentucky Country Day in the opening round and followed it with a 67-36 win over Todd Central in the second round.
In the first half, seven of Pikeville’s eight made field goals were threes.
Evangel Christian had the size and that slowed the Panthers’ inside presence in the first half.
But the second half, Pikeville did what it wanted.
Laithan Hall opened the third with a three for the Panthers. Nick Robinson followed with back-to-back baskets with 5:05 left in the third as Pikeville’s lead grew to 32-23.
Rylee Samons knocked down a three with 2:46 left in the third as the lead grew to 42-25.
Pikeville held a 42-29 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Heath Jarrell opened the fourth with a basket. Robinson followed with one of his own. Jarrell came up with a steal and basket as the lead grew to 48-29 with 5:59 left. Samons followed with a basket, then Robinson added a basket. Samons knocked down a three with 3:39 left as the lead grew to 55-29. Pikeville was done, though.
Samons followed with a pair of free throws and Keian Worrix knocked down a pair of free throws with 3:05 left as the lead grew to 59-29; that capped off Pikeville’s 17-0 run to open the fourth and secured the Panthers a spot in the All “A” Classic championship game.
Samons led the way for the Panthers with a game-high 27 points. Robinson followed with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Tate Walters added seven points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Jarrell scored seven points. Hall added six points. Worrix chipped in with two points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Christian Spalding led the way for Evangel Christian with a team-high 11 points. Charqwan McCallister added 10 points. Gage Mabry scored five and Kyran Tilley added four. Aaron Taylor scored two and Cyr Malonga scored one.
Pikeville 46,
Murray 40
Pikeville found a way.
Rylee Samons got in early foul trouble and scored three points in nine minutes of play.
But Pikeville found a way.
The Panthers used a big third quarter to fuel the win over Murray.
Pikeville held an 18-17 lead over the Tigers at the halftime break.
Keian Worrix opened the third with a basket to push the lead to 20-17. Nick Robinson followed with an easy layup on a run out.
Tate Walters knocked down a three with 4:07 left in the third to push the lead to 25-20. Alex Rogers added a basket with 3:28 left as the lead grew to 27-20.
Heath Jarrell knocked down a three with 1:16 left in the third as the Pikeville lead grew to 32-22.
Nick Robinson scored on a tip-in to give the Panthers a 34-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter of play.
Murray wouldn’t go away, though.
Zavion Carman scored with 2:31 left to play to cut Pikeville’s lead to 36-31.
Worrix knocked down a pair of free throws with 54 seconds left to give the Panthers a 40-33 lead.
Grant Whitaker knocked down a three for Murray with 45 seconds left to cut the lead to 40-36.
Worrix hit six free throws down the stretch to help the Panthers hold onto the 46-40 win.
Robinson led the way for the Panthers with 12 points and seven rebounds. Worrix added 12 points, three assists and three steals. Rogers gave Pikeville a big boost off the bench with 11 points and six rebounds. Walters added five points and five rebounds. Samons and Jarrell each scored three points in the win.
The Panthers shot 50 percent from the field during the game (17 for 34).
Pikeville forced Murray to turn the ball over 18 times.
Whitaker led the way for the Tigers with a game-high 23 points. Drew May and Trey Boggess each scored five. Carman and Kobe Watson scored three points each. Caleb Gill chipped in with one point.
Pikeville (19-1) is scheduled to host Lawrence County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.