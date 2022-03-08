Pikeville went cold down the stretch and in overtime when the Lady Panthers needed something big to happen, their seniors stepped up.
With the game tied at 43-43, Kylie Hall (No. 24) hauled in an offensive rebound. She went back up strong and got the shot off, the whistle blew and the ball went threw the hoop. She was fouled on the shot; she knocked down the free throw to give the Lady Panthers a 46-43 lead with just 9.4 seconds left to play.
Lawrence County got one last shot, but another Pikeville senior, Emma Ratliff, stepped up and came away with a steal, sealing Pikeville’s 46-43 win to give the Lady Panthers the 15th Region championship.
It was Pikeville’s fourth straight 15th Region championship. Ratliff, a senior, will finish her career at Rupp Arena. She has played in the Sweet 16 all four years of her career. The Lady Panthers will be looking or their first win in the Sweet 16.
Pikeville held a 37-27 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Lawrence County’s Sophie Adkins opened the quarter with a basket to cut the lead to 37-29. Kensley Feltner followed with a basket as the lead was cut to 37-31 with 6:07 left to play.
Pikeville’s Kyera Thornsbury was fouled with 5:45 left; she knocked down both free throws to push Pikeville’s lead to 39-31. The free throws turned out to be Pikeville’s only points of the fourth quarter.
With 3:38 left to play, Feltner was scored and was fouled; she made the free throw for the and-one to cut the lead to 39-35.
Feltner followed by driving the lane and dishing off to Tyra Hammond for a basket with 2:55 left to cut the lead to 39-37. Feltner scored with to tie things up at 39-39 after that. Adkins missed the front end of a one-one with 1:15 left.
Neither team was able to score the rest of regulation.
Feltner found Hammond once again for a basket to start things off in overtime and give Lawrence County a 41-39 lead.
Pikeville answered as Rylee Theiss knocked down a pair of free throws with 3:03 left to tie things up at 41-41. Trinity Rowe knocked home a pair of free throws to put Pikeville up 43-41 with 1:45 left.
Feltner tied things up at 43-43 by knocking down a pair of free throws.
That set the table for Kylie Hall’s (No. 24) dramatic game-winning basket in overtime.
Rowe was the only Pikeville player to reach double figure scoring with 11 points, seven assists, two rebounds and a steal. Theiss added nine points, 12 rebounds, three steals, a block and a steal. Thornsbury added nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Kylie Hall (No. 24) added six points and six rebounds in the win. Ratliff scored five points, had three steals, three rebounds and an assist. Leighan Jackson added four points and three rebounds. Kristen Whited scored two and Kylie Hall (No. 3) added one point.
Feltner led Lawrence County with a game-high 25 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. Hammond added 11. Leandra Curnette scored four points, and Adkins added two. Kaison Ward chipped in with one point.
The Lady Panthers opened the game hot. Thornsbury buried a three to open the game and Ratliff followed with one of her own to give the Lady Panthers a 6-0 lead.
Pikeville held a 16-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Curnette cut Pikeville’s lead to 23-19 with 2:55 left in the first half after a basket.
Whited and Theiss added baskets to give the Lady Panthers a 27-20 halftime lead.
Rowe opened the third with a three to push Pikeville’s lead to 30-20.
Pikeville held a 37-27 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Pikeville (31-2) is scheduled to take on Cooper (23-9) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet Sixteen Basketball Tournament at Rupp Arena.