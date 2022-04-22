BUCKLEYS CREEK — The ball wasn’t whistling off of Belfry’s Ashton Deskins’ bat Wednesday evening — it was screaming out in pain.
Deskins put a hurting on the ball as he finished the game three for three with a grand slam, a two-run homer and an RBI single as the Pirates rolled to a 17-1 win over Pike Central in 60th District action.
Before the game, Pike Central Coach Chris Lawson said, “They can hit the ball,” speaking about Belfry.
That was a true statement as the Pirates jumped all over the ball in the top of the first inning.
Belfry leadoff hitter Isaiah Stanley reached on an error to start the game, but was thrown out trying to advance to second. Noah Brown followed with a walk.
That set the table for Deskins’ first bomb. After battling several pitches off with hard hit foul balls, he blasted a two-run homer to give the Pirates an early 2-0 lead.
The fireworks weren’t over in the first, though as Jake Varney followed with a solo home run to give Belfry a 3-0 lead after the first half inning of play.
Belfry went back to work in the top of the second. With one out, Tyler Slone reached on a walk and Stanley followed with a walk. Brown was hit-by-a-pitch to load the bases.
With the bases loaded, Deskins stepped back to the plate and hit an RBI single to push the Pirates’ lead to 4-0. With the bases loads, Varney drew a walk to bring home another run. Steven Banks followed with an RBI single as the lead grew to 6-0.
Pike Central got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second. Zac Crum drew a leadoff walk. With one out, Hunter Adkins also walked to put two runners on. Now with two outs, Peyton Compton hit an RBI single to score the Hawks’ only run of the game and cut the lead to 6-1.
Belfry went back to work in the top of the third. Devin Jude got things started with a leadoff single. Parker Hall followed with a single of his own. Slone laid down a sacrifice bunt to push both runners into scoring position. After a wild pitch, Jude was thrown out at the plate trying to score from third.
With two outs, Stanley and Brown drew back-to-back walks to load the bases.
That set the table for Deskins. Deskins cleaned things up with a towering grand-slam home run that hit the soccer field’s equipment room.
That blast pushed Belfry’s lead to 10-1.
The Pirates added seven more runs in the top of the fifth inning. Deskins had two more at-bats in the fifth, but walked and was hit-by-a-pitch. He finished the evening three for three with a grand-slam, a two-run homer and an RBI single that equalled seven RBIs on the night.
In the top of the fifth, Jake Varney hit a sacrifice fly RBI, Jonathan Banks had a two RBI double, Drew Berry had an RBI walk, Slone added a two RBI single and Brown had an RBI single.
Belfry’s Chase Varney picked up the win on the mound for the Pirates.
Belfry (14-7) was scheduled to visit Boyd County Thursday. The Pirates and Hawks (9-10) are scheduled to square off again at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Belfry.