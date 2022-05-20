The 60th District title came down to pitching.
Belfry’s pitching held up more than Pike Central’s as the Pirates claimed the 60th District championship with a 12-2 win over the Hawks in five innings of play.
Belfry held a 4-2 lead over Pike Central heading into the bottom of the fifth inning Tuesday night, but things changed in a hurry.
Steven Banks was up to the plate first for the Pirates in the bottom of the fifth and reached on a walk, Noah Brown followed and got on base after being hit-by-a-pitch, Jake Varney was able to make his way to first and load the bases as he took a ball four as well and that started the downswing for the Hawks.
With no outs in the bottom of the fifth and bases loaded, Belfry’s Devin Jude reached base on an error by the Hawks driving in Banks to start the long scoring inning for the Pirates, 5-2.
Belfry’s Parker Hall hit a ground ball to third and the Hawks secured the out at home to record the first out of the inning. The Pirates still had bases loaded however.
Jonah Adkins took the next walk for the Pirates bringing in Jude, Isaiah Stanley stepped up and was hit-by-a-pitch for an RBI; pushing the Pirates’ lead 7-2.
Jonathan Banks connected for a ground ball driving in Hall and the Pirates lead continued to grow, 8-2.
Ashton Deskins was the third batter in the inning to get hit-by-a-pitch advancing to first and bringing in Varney to keep pushing the Pirates lead 9-2, edging closer to closing out the game for Belfry.
The Hawks started to see some light at the end of the tunnel when they were able to record a second out as Steven Banks connected for a pop-fly to second baseman Isaac Blankenship.
Things started going south again for the Hawks after the pop-fly though as Noah Brown stepped back into the box for the second time in the inning and reached on another walk to push the Belfry lead 10-2.
Jake Varney was the last batter the Pirates needed Tuesday night when he connected for a walk-off single that brought in two runs with Jonathan Banks and Deskins racking up the last two runs needed to close out the game for the Pirates in the bottom of the fifth, 12-2.
With the win, the Pirates picked up the 60th District championship and Coach Michael Hagy’s ninth career district title.
The Pirates advanced to the 15th Region Tournament. Belfry drew Johnson Central on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and will host the tournament.
The Hawks go into the tournament as a No. 2 seed and will face Lawrence County at 8:00 p.m. Monday evening.