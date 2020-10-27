BELFRY — He didn’t break any touchdown records or any rushing records Friday night.
But when Isaac Dixon touched the ball, he scored.
Dixon finished the game with three carries for 112 yards and three TDs in Belfry’s 49-7 win over district rival Pike Central.
Pike Central had the opening possession and on fourth and short, the Hawks snapped the ball to an unsuspecting Tayvian Boykins. That resulted in a sack and a turnover on downs for the Hawks.
On the second play from scrimmage, Dixon scored on a 22-yard TD run.
After forcing Pike Central to punt on its next possession, Dixon scored his second TD of the night on a 46-yard run. After the extra-point, the Pirates held a 14-0 lead over the Hawks.
Fullback Kyle Webb the Pirates’ third TD of the game to push the lead to 21-0.
Quarterback Brett Coleman got in on the act with 10:16 left in the first half as he scored on a 35-yard TD scamper. That pushed the lead to 28-0.
On Belfry’s next possession, Dixon would’ve had a 35-yard TD run, but it was called back for a holding penalty, so even when it didn’t count, he still found the end zone.
Dixon’s third and final run came on the next play after the penalty that took away his TD. This time Dixon struck on a 44-yard TD run with 5:36 left in the half. The Pirates converted the two-point play to get the clock running and push the lead to 36-0.
Brendan Rash scored with around six minutes left in the third to push the lead to 43-0.
Belfry’s Mikey Hilton scored the Pirates’ final TD in the fourth quarter of play to push the lead to 49-0.
Pike Central was staring a shutout in the face just a week after blowing up the scoreboard for 82 points.
Keegan Bentley scored for Pike Central as the game clock expired. The extra-point set the game’s final score at 49-7.
Belfry’s defense was stingy only giving up 150 rushing yards to the Hawks in the game; Pike Central only attempted one pass play, but didn’t complete it.
The Pirates held Pike Central standout Matt Anderson to just 75 rushing yards on 15 carries. Just a week before, Anderson rushed for 409 yards and a state record nine TDs against Magoffin County.
Bentley followed Anderson with 65 yards and a TD on nine carries. Noah Iricks and Boykins each added five rushing yards.
Belfry didn’t have any official stats listed on the KHSAA website at presstime.
Belfry (5-2) is scheduled to visit Class 4A state champion Johnson Central at 7:30 p.m. next Friday in a battle of champion vs. champion. It is the Pirates’ last scheduled game of the season. Belfry could still pick up an opponent in the final week of play.
Pike Central (3-4) is scheduled to host Breathitt County at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.