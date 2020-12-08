BELFRY — Friday night marked the last performance for Belfry back Isaac Dixon at Philip Haywood Stadium.
Dixon didn’t disappoint in his home career finale.
Dixon scored four times, carrying the ball eight times for 204 yards, all coming in the first half as the Pirates sailed to a 42-0 victory over Bell County.
Friday’s third round playoff contest was a rematch of last season’s 3A state championship game, which Belfry also won 30-20.
The game was controlled by the Pirates from the start. On the first play of the game, Belfry linebacker Seth Mounts met the Bell County back behind the line of scrimmage and knocked the ball to the turf. The rest was on Dixon, the do-everything back, scooped the ball up and ran it 20 yards for a score giving Belfry a 7-0 lead.
After another Bell County fumble, the Pirates scored on their first offensive play. Belfry handed the ball to Dixon and he took it 70-yards for a score giving Belfry a 14-0 lead with 10:17 to play in the first quarter.
The Pirates pushed the lead to 21-0 with 11:29 to play in the first half as Mounts moved from his linebacker position to fullback and punched the ball in from three-yards out.
Belfry (8-3) kept rolling as Dixon struck again, this time on a 56-yard run as he sprinted down the sideline moving through and around defenders pushing the lead to 28-0 with 6:13 to play in the first half.
The Pirate offense put the running clock into effect with 1:47 to play in the first half as Dixon scored on a 37-yard run with 1:47 to play in the second quarter. Quarterback Brett Coleman ran in the two-point conversion to push the lead to 36-0, which proved to be the halftime score.
Halftime didn’t slow Belfry down as the Pirates started the second half just as strong as they ended the first. Belfry marched the opening kickoff down the field for a score. Brayden Rash capped off the drive with a 21-yard score giving Belfry a 42-0 lead, which would prove to be the final score.
The Pirate offense couldn’t be stopped. A first half fumble and a late-game punt were the only time Belfry failed to put six points on the board, scoring six TDs on eight offensive possessions.
The game had a unique feel to it. Not just because of the rain or high-stakes, but it was obvious Belfry and its coaching staff were taking every precaution due to COVID-19. Belfry didn’t have pregame in its complex and locker room, as usual. The Pirates opted to have pregame in the gymnasium and went just outside the gymnasium between halves.
Belfry continues its march for an eighth state title next week in the Class 3A semifinals. The Pirates will travel to Putnam Stadium where Belfry meets an undefeated Ashland team.
