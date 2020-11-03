Friday night brought football fans a heavyweight bought that didn’t disappoint and was much closer than the score leads you to believe.
The Johnson Central Golden Eagles held off the visiting Pirates of Belfry 35-14 in a matchup where the turnover margin was the story of the game.
It was two of the biggest powerhouse programs in the state on one field and the two almost being mirror images of each other in the physical style of play they bring to the table.
“It’s especially rewarding, you know,” said Johnson Central head coach Jim Matney. “I grew up there (Belfry). I played there and I coached there. Actually, I was one of the people who wanted coach Haywood to come coach there. I was a young coach fresh out of college and I was on a committee and he was my choice. This is always a very special game for us and they (Belfry) just keep getting better every week. At the beginning of the year, I thought we were going to be able to handle them pretty good, but each week, I watched them and they kept getting a little better, a little better, and a little better and that’s the mark of a great coached team. He (Haywood) is such a great coach.”
The Golden Eagles began the game with possession and it seemed as though the Johnson Central offense wanted to keep possession the whole first quarter.
The Golden Eagles marched 63 yards on their opening drive that lasted nearly six minuets before being capped off by quarterback Grant Rice with a short TD run on first and goal with 5:45 to play in quarter number one.
With the Johnson Central lead at 7-0, the Pirates’ Isaac Dixon was set to return to start the Pirates first drive.
However, no one in the stadium or on the field could have predicted what was about to happen.
On the return, the Pirates fumbled and the Golden Eagles recovered the ball giving them the ball on their own 48.
Belfry then took a timeout to try and gather their composure.
Johnson Central began its second drive with a handoff to one of its most talented skills players in Dillon Preston.
Preston broke free for a 52-yard TD run with 5:14 to play in the game’s opening quarter.
As Johnson Central jumped out to a 14-0 lead, the Pirates looked to even the playing field and needed to get on the board.
Belfry began their drive and was moving the ball decently well until getting into a fourth and two situation.
The Pirates’ Isaac Dixon had his number called and converted the fourth and short situation to help Belfry continue the drive as the first quarter came to a close.
As the second quarter began the Pirates had moved inside the Johnson Central 20.
Dixon again answered the toll for the Pirates as he bounced a run outside and went for an 18-yard TD run that, after a converted PAT, cut the Johnson Central lead to 14-7 with 11:09 left in the second quarter.
“The only thing that separate’s an average boxer and a great boxer is that the great boxer, he won’t quit,” said Matney. “He keeps getting up and he keeps coming at you. He answers the bell every single time. That’s what we told our kids tonight that it will not be easy and it will be very difficult and every time they did something big and they were going to do something big, we knew they would, but every time they did something big we had to respond and boy, our kids did and I’m so proud of them.”
The two powerhouses traded blows, but those blows weren’t TDs it was in the battle for time of possession and every play from the line of scrimmage to the first down marker.
On the drive following Dixon’s TD, the Golden Eagles had an opportunity to bring the lead back to two scores however, the Pirates being the great team they are, responded and forced Johnson Central to turn the ball over on downs with 1:35 left to play in the first half.
The Pirates began their second drive of the game but couldn’t manage to get into scoring position before the halftime buzzer sounded.
Belfry started the second half with possession and looked to be motivated to tie the game.
However, a second Pirate turnover turned the tide back in favor of the Golden Eagles as Zach Russell recovered the ball for the Golden Eagles.
Russell’s fumble recovery put the Golden Eagles’ offense on the Belfry 32.
The Johnson Central offense managed some decent runs down to the Belfry 12-yard line before Preston managed to break the plane of the end zone from 12-yards out with 7:47 left in the games third quarter.
Preston’s run pushed the lead back to two scores as the Golden Eagles now led the Pirates 21-7.
But that wouldn’t last.
The Pirates being one of those “great boxers” as Matney eluded to struck back immediately as Dixon busted the Johnson Central defense for 64 yards and a score to make the score 21-14 in favor of Johnson Central.
Though the Pirates are one of those “great boxers”, so are the Golden Eagles.
Johnson Central took the haymaker Dixon landed on the 64-yard TD run and countered with a haymaker of their own as Rice broke free down the sideline for a 56-yard run that placed the Golden Eagles on the two-yard line.
Rice capped the big run with a two-yard TD run with 6:50 to play in the third to give Johnson Central the 28-14 lead with the difference being the two previous Pirate turnovers.
The Pirates and Golden Eagles then traded possession the rest of the third as Belfry began the fourth with the ball and driving down the field.
However, a third Belfry fumble with 10:59 left in the fourth gave Johnson Central a chance to put the game out of reach and the ball on the Belfry 48.
The Golden Eagles drove down and with 4:23 remaining in play Preston broke an 11-yard run for the final score of the game to give Johnson Central the 35-14 lead.
With the score now out of reach, the Pirates pulled their starters and started their final drive allowing the clock to expire as the Golden Eagles took the 35-14 win.
The Pirates gave themselves a chance, but just couldn’t overcome the turnover deficit, which ended up being a big deciding factor in the contest.
Belfry’s Dixon and Johnson Central’s Preston were the two leading rushers in the contest with Dixon going for 121 yards on 12 carries and two TDs and Preston going for 191 yards on 29 attempts and three TDs.
Both teams are hitting a stride and for Belfry this wasn’t a bad loss by any means.
The Pirates showed just how legitimate they are and without the three fumbles, fans could have seen a much different game.
But, they happened, and Johnson Central showed how opportunistic they are capitalizing on any mistake or misfortune that came to the Pirates.
