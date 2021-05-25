The Belfry baseball Bucs rolled past the Shelby Valley Wildcats 11-1 in five innings on Friday night at Massey Energy Field.
Shelby Valley’s Hunter Mullins crossed the plate off a single from Sam Brown in the first frame resulting in an early 1-0 lead for the Wildcats, but Michael Hagy’s club would put the game out of reach in the second inning after failing to score in the first.
Belfry erupted for eight runs in the home half of the second, starting with an RBI from Jake Varney which plated Devin Jude and Jonathan Banks to make it 2-1 Pirates.
The lead then increased to 3-1 as Belfry’s Noah Brown scored on a throwing error by the Wildcats, followed by a passed ball by Shelby Valley which sent Ashton Deskins across the plate increasing the home team’s lead to 4-1.
Gage Fields kept the rally going by notching a three-bagger and then, Steven Banks drove him in with a hit, swelling Belfry’s advantage to 5-1. Jake Varney also joined the offensive party by hitting a double and scoring Steven Banks, pushing the lead to 6-1. Jude then got a base knock and scored Varney, making it 7-1 Bucs.
Jonathan Banks responded with a double and scored Noah Brown to push Belfry ahead even further at 8-1 and the scoring onslaught ended as Belfry put up an eight spot in the inning.
Belfry continued to pour it on the Wildcats in the third inning as Steven Banks scored Deskins on a sacrifice fly, giving the Pirates a 9-1 edge. A wild pitch from Shelby Valley scored Fields, thus making it 10-1.
The Bucs added one more tally in the fourth frame as Brown crossed the plate via a sacrifice fly from Parker Hall, taking the lead to 11-1 in favor of Belfry.
Valley would fail to score in the top half of the fifth inning, and the game ended in a mercy rule along with a 11-1 Pirate victory as a result.
Chase Justice, who was presented with the 2021 Tyler Williams Memorial Award before the game, started on the hill for Belfry and pitched three innings of one hit, one run baseball while striking out four batters and walking one. Parker Hall relieved Justice for the final two innings and fanned two Wildcats and didn’t give up a run, a hit or a walk.
Jonathan Banks, Jude and Deskins all went two for two at the plate with a double each and Jude batted in a run while Deskins and Banks scored two runs and one run, respectively.
Fields hit safely two times in three plate appearances, crossed home plate twice and notched an RBI.
Steven Banks, Aidan Taylor, Brown and Varney were the other four Bucs to get in the hit column with one a piece. Banks and Brown drove in two runs each while Varney added an RBI to his stat line and all three players scored a run. Tyler Slone was sent across the plate three times on the night.