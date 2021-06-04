Lady Pirates win 60th
BELFRY — Belfry fell behind early in the 60th District championship to Pike Central.
The Lady Pirates didn’t panic or fold, though.
They did what champions do.
And that is regroup, refocus and find a way to pull out a win.
Belfry picked up a 10-6 win over the Pike Central to claim the 60th District championship.
Both teams will advance to the 15th Region Tournament starting Saturday at East Ridge. Belfry will take on Shelby Valley will take on 59th District runner-up Shelby Valley at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, while Pike Central will take on 58th District champion Lawrence County at 4:00 p.m. Saturday.
The Lady Hawks got off to a quick start.
Pike Central leadoff hitter Emalie Tackett roped a stand-up triple to start the game. Emily Lawson stepped in and followed with an RBI single as the Lady Hawks jumped out to an early 1-0 lead.
Belfry answered in the home half of the first. Linzee Phillips walked and stole second base. Natalie Fite followed by walking. Phillips advanced to third on a wild pitch. With two runners on, Brianna Tello hit a sacrifice fly RBI to score Phillips and the tie game at 1-1. Cameron Childers followed and reached on a fielder’s choice. The throw went home, but Fite beat the throw to score and give the Lady Pirates a 2-1 lead.
Pike Central got going again in the top of the fourth inning.
Sydney Lowe hit a leadoff double to get the Lady Hawks going. Dailey Damron followed with an infield RBI single to tie things up at 2-2.
With one on and no outs, Hannah May kept the rally going with a single. Livia Sanders followed with an RBI double to give Pike Central a 3-2 lead. McKenna Adkins followed with an infield RBI single as well as Pike Central held a 4-2 lead.
The Lady Hawks added to their lead in the top of the fifth inning.
With one out, Lowe singled to get things started. After Damron grounded out to advance Lowe to third, May added an infield RBI single to push the lead to 5-0.
Belfry’s bats got hot in the bottom of the fifth.
Sydney Stafford reached on an error to get things going. Mylah Caudill reached on a bunt single to put two runners on. Linzee Phillips followed with a two RBI single to cut the lead to 5-4. She stole her second base of the game and advanced to third on a ground out. She scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 5-5.
The Lady Pirates weren’t finished in the fifth, though. Tello crushed the ball for a triple. Childers hit into a fielder’s choice, but Tello got back to third safely to put two runners on with one out. Belfry seventh-grade pitcher Molly Fahm followed by hitting into a fielder’s choice. The throw home didn’t get Tello as Belfry took a 6-5 lead.
Trista Marcum followed with a two RBI single to push Belfry’s lead to 8-5.
The Lady Hawks got a run back in the top of the sixth.
Adkins reached on an error.
That set up Kaden Hess. Hess drilled a shot to center for a RBI double to cut the lead to 8-6.
Belfry slammed the door shut in the bottom of the sixth.
Phillips reached on a single and stole her third base of the game to get into scoring position. Tello followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 9-6.
Childers followed with an RBI triple to put the finishing touches on the win and set the game’s final scoreboard at 10-6.
It was Belfry’s first 60th District championship since 2014.
Pirates plunder district gold
The Belfry Pirates captured the 2021 60th District Championship on Tuesday night with a 10-3 victory over the Robert Carillo led Phelps Hornets at Massey Energy Field.
The hosts lit the fireworks early as Jake Varney hit a one out single to score Gage Fields and put the Bucs ahead 1-0. In the ensuing at-bat, Jonathan Banks made a productive out with the bases loaded and scored Steven Banks on a ground out to push Belfry’s command to 2-0.
The Hornets got on the scoreboard in the top of the third frame as Dominick Francis blasted a triple and sent Cameron McCarter home to score, while cutting the Belfry lead in half at 2-1. Dillon Blankenship was then retired to end the Phelps rally.
Belfry added another two-spot in the home half of the third. Varney hit safely again with a double to score Fields once more and extend their lead to 3-1 and then they upped their lead to 4-1 as Varney came home in the next at-bat off a Phelps error.
The Bucs kept running further away from the Hornets in the fourth inning as Ashton Deskins scored on a passed ball to extend the Belfry lead to 5-1. Steven Banks scored the next run for the home team courtesy of a fielder’s choice groundout from Devin Jude to make their lead 6-1.
Phelps cut into the lead albeit slightly in the top of the fifth inning thanks to a double from McCarter which plated Riley Dotson and brought the Bees closer at 6-2.
However, the Pirates continued to pour it on in the bottom of the frame. Isaiah Stanley doubled to score a run and swell Belfry’s lead to 7-2. They then had runners on second and third with nobody out and Deskins took advantage of the situation, scoring Wyatt Webb on a sacrifice fly to increase the lead to 8-2. Another sacrifice fly, this time from Fields, sent another run home to score which pushed the advantage to 9-2 Bucs. Varney capped off the inning with a double which scored Steven Banks and continued the rout for the Pirates at 10-2.
A base hit from Cainan Land scored Dawson McCoy in the next half inning to make it a 10-3 ballgame, but there was no scoring after that plate appearance. Belfry won the game by a final score of 10-3.
Varney was the leading Pirate hitter on the evening as he was a perfect three for three at the plate with three runs driven in and two doubles while Jonathan Banks went two for four with an RBI on the night. The other Bucs to get a hit were Webb, Steven Banks, Deskins, Stanley and Fields with one each, while the last three players drove home a run each. Jude also added an RBI to his stat line.
Parker Hall earned the starting nod for Belfry and he tossed five innings of two run baseball, striking out eight hitters and walking two. Webb pitched an inning of work with a strikeout and Chase Justice also pitched a frame with a punch out of his own, while giving up a run.
Francis added an RBI triple, McCarter notched an RBI double and Land tallied an RBI single on the evening for the Hornets. Dawson McCoy toed the rubber for Phelps.
Belfry won its first District title since 2013 with the win and head coach Michael Hagy earned his eighth as skipper of the Bucs. He talked about how much being out of baseball last year due to the pandemic can make his team be thankful for a moment like this.
“We just got so used to being in the finals and making a good showing in the finals,” said Hagy. “When you’re out of it for a while, you have a much greater appreciation for winning the title. I just thought that our group kind of took it for granted and then it got to where the district around us had a lot of talent. We were young through stretches and it goes in cycles. The main thing is that you have to make the most of your run when you have the talent and hopefully with our youth we’re sitting on these opportunities for the next few years.”
Hagy was confident about his club’s potential to play with the top-tier teams in Region 15.
“I think we’ve shown against the elite teams we’ve played in our region that we can pitch it and field it with anybody,” said Hagy. “Especially with our top two arms on the mound, but of course it takes three arms at the minimum to win a region. That’s where the draw comes into play. You have to have a little luck with the draw so you can set up your pitching and who matches up, what catcher you have matches up better with a particular team. I like our chances. We could get a bad draw and lose in the first round and there’s no shame in that, or we could get a good draw and be in the finals. It’s kind of wide open and it really comes down to the draw.”
Hagy doesn’t plan for his team to escape any boundaries as they prepare for the start of the 15th Region Tournament.
“Our plan now is to keep it as simple as possible,” he said. “Take care of our bodies and get rest. We’re out of school and as a coach that worries you when you’re dealing with high school kids knowing that they’re not staying up all night on video games and staying out all night doing this and that. We have to get our rest and stay focused. If we’re aching anywhere we have to take care of our bodies. When we get to practice, this time of year practices are usually a little bit shorter but they’re more focus-driven. We’re working on how to play small ball, hold runners. Practices are a little more mental from here on out. When you’re dealing with young kids, some kids respond to that and some kids don’t, so hopefully ours do.”
Belfry improved to an overall record of 22-11 on the campaign with the victory while Phelps fell to an 8-11 mark with the loss.
The 15th Region Tournament draw took place on Wednesday and both the Pirates and Hornets will see quarterfinal action. The Tournament is set to begin on Saturday morning at East Ridge High School. Belfry will be playing against the 10-21 Shelby Valley Wildcats on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. while Phelps is faced with 27-6 Lawrence County in a 5:00 p.m. scheduled start time from Lick Creek.