BELFRY — David Jones was known as one part of the Thunder and Lightning combination with Doug Howard during his playing days.
Jones was the speedster or the lightning of the duo.
After the East Ridge and Harlan game Friday night, the lightning hit.
Lightning lit the field up for over an hour and pushed the start time back, until 11:10 p.m.
But when the lightning ended, Jones couldn’t bring it back for his team and when fog settled at the end of the night, the Pirates’ physical style of football was too much for Bourbon County as Belfry rolled to a 42-14 win over the Colonels in the 37th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl.
Belfry got on the scoreboard on its first possession as Caden Woolum scored from inside the Bourbon County 10-yard line with 7:38 left in the first quarter. That gave the Pirates a 7-0 lead after the extra-point.
Bourbon County tried to answer on its next possession, but the Pirates forced them to turn the ball over on downs at the Belfry 22-yard line with 2:16 left in the first quarter.
After a long Dre Young carry, Belfry’s Chase Varney punched the ball in from a couple of yards out with 10:24 left in the first half. After the extra-point, the Pirates pushed the lead to 14-0.
The Pirates forced Bourbon County to turn the ball over on downs again on its next possession.
Young carried the ball down to the one-yard line and then Chase Varney punched it into the end zone on the next play as the Belfry lead grew to 21-0 with 6:53 left in the first half.
With 4:46 left to play in the first half, Chase Varney scored on another short keeper to push the Belfry lead to 28-0.
Bourbon County got on the scoreboard before the first half ended, though. Quarterback Clay Estes scored on a keeper to cut the lead to 28-6 with 1:17 left in the first half.
Belfry marched down the field, but Chase Varney was picked off late in the first half.
The Pirates held a 28-6 halftime lead.
After the break, the Pirates went back to work.
Young finally got in the end zone as he broke a 52-yard TD run with 9:17 left in the third quarter. Belfry’s lead grew to 35-6.
Cayden Varney came up with an interception for the Pirates with 8:14 left in the third to give the Pirates the ball back.
Young scored his second TD of the night to push the lead to 42-6 and ensue the running clock.
Bourbon County scored once more after the running clock to set the game’s final scoreboard at 42-14.
Belfry (1-1) is scheduled to visit Class 2A power Lexington Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.