BELFRY — Sal Dean got hot in the Mountain Schoolboy Classic finale.
Dean scored a game-high 31 points and knocked down seven threes as Belfry knocked off Shelby Valley 84-80 in the final game of the Mountain Schoolboy Classic Thursday night.
Shelby Valley jumped out to a 9-2 lead over Belfry.
Dean knocked down his first three with 5:53 left to cut the lead to 9-5. He followed with another three at the 4:43 mark to cut the lead to 13-8, but the Wildcats’ Preston Johnson answered with a basket with 3:24 left in the first quarter to push the lead to 15-8. Caleb Lovins followed with a basket with 3:07 left in the first as the Shelby Valley lead grew to 17-8.
Belfry answered with back-to-back buckets by De’Mahje Clark and Tykee Peterson to cut the lead to 17-12, but Riley Phillips knocked down his first of six threes on the night to give the Wildcats a 20-12 lead at the end of the first quarter of play.
Peterson and Dean knocked down back-to-back threes in the second quarter to cut the Shelby Valley lead to 25-22 with 5:20 left in the first half.
Phillips answered with a three for the Wildcats with 5:07 left to push the lead to 28-22. Peterson followed with back-to-back threes to tie things up at 28-28 with 3:49 left in the first half.
Belfry’s McKaden Maynard scored to give the Pirates their first lead of the game at 33-31 and Dean followed with a basket at the 2:50 mark of the second to push the lead to 35-31.
Phillips knocked down his third three of the quarter to cut the Belfry lead to 37-36.
Clark answered with a three of his own for Belfry, but Chaz Brown scored late to cut the Pirate lead to 40-38 at the halftime break.
Peterson followed Dean’s 31 with 23 of his own and Clark added 20 points on the night. Maynard added six, while Cross Taylor and Caden Woolum each scored two for the Pirates.
Phillips led the way for the Wildcats with a team-high 24. Collier Fuller added 14, while Ethan Sykes and Brown each scored 11. Caleb Lovins added 10 points and seven rebounds. Russ Osborne added eight points and six rebounds and Preston Johnson chipped in with two.
Belfry took control in the third. Peterson knocked down a three with 6:54 left in the third to push the lead to 45-40. Dean followed with a three at the 3:53 mark to push the lead to 53-47.
Phillips kept the Wildcats close with a three at the 3:40 mark to cut the lead to 53-50.
The Pirates finished the quarter strong as Clark scored and was fouled with 1:36 left in the quarter; he knocked down the free throw to push the lead to 61-52.
Brown knocked down a three and Phillips scored for Shelby Valley to cut the Belfry lead to 61-57 at the end of the third quarter.
Dean opened the fourth with a three to push the lead to 64-57.
Dean kept the pressure on with another three with 6:08 left as the Pirates lead jumped to 67-60.
Clark knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:14 left to push the lead to 78-70.
The Wildcats didn’t quit, though.
Sykes knocked down a three with 1:08 left to cut the lead to 78-73. Fuller followed with a pair of free throws with 57 seconds left to cut the lead to 78-75.
Clark answered with a pair of free throws for the Pirates.
With 42 seconds left, Fuller knocked down a three for the Wildcats to cut the lead to 80-78.
Woolum followed with a basket and Clark sank two free throws to help the Pirates seal the win.
Belfry (5-3) is scheduled to take on Lawrence County at 8:15 p.m. in the Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournament Tuesday evening.
Shelby Valley (7-5) is scheduled to visit Prestonsburg at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.