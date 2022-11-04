Lynn Camp at Pikeville
Class A Playoffs
Who: Lynn Camp (2-8) at Pikeville (7-2)
Kickoff: Friday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hillard Howard Field, Hambley Athletic Complex, Pikeville.
Coaches: Mark Huddleston, Lynn Camp. Chris McNamee, Pikevile.
Lynn Camp is coming off of a 48-0 loss in the regular season finale against McCreary Central, while Pikeville was on its second Bye Week of the season.
The Wildcats haven’t won a game since September 16 and enter the playoffs on a five-game losing streak.
Lynn Camp picked up a 20-14 win over Jellico (Tenn.) in the season opener and an 8-6 win over Jackson County in Week 5.
The Wildcats have been outscored by their opponents 418-62 on the season.
Lynn Camp’s defense is giving up 41.8 points per game, while their offense is only averaging 6.2 points per game.
Lynn Camp has only gained 1,284 total yards this season.
Quarterback Peyton Wilson leads the Wildcats. He is 34 for 75 passing for 474 yards and two TDs with three interceptions. He has also rushed for 20 yards and two TDs on 84 carries.
Brody Lane leads the rushing attack with 513 yards and three TDs on 98 carries. DJ Wren follows with 130 yards on 61 carries.
Ethan Chafin leads the receivers with nine catches for 155 yards. Jason Lowe follows with nine catches for 104 yards and a TD. Wren has 11 catches for 94 yards. Ian Agosto has three catches for 63 yards and a TD.
Lane leads the Wildcats’ defense with 51 tackles (four went for losses). Wren follows with 46 tackles (three were for losses). Wilson has 42 tackles and a sack.
Lane and Wren have both recovered fumbles.
The Wildcats don’t have any interceptions on the season.
The Wildcats are going to have a tough time against a nasty Pikeville defense.
Pikeville’s defense flies to the ball and will pressure Lynn Camp all night.
The Panthers defense is led by the linebacking corps.
Carson Wright leads the linebackers with 102 tackles (14 for a loss) and four sacks. He has also forced a fumble and came up with an interception that he returned 65 yards for a TD. Devin DeRossett follows with 93 tackles (12 for a loss) and he has forced a fumble. Brenden Anthony has 87 tackles on the season (nine for a loss), one sack and he’s recovered a fumble. Luke Ray follows with 86 tackles (six for a loss), one sack, he’s forced three fumbles and recovered a fumble.
Pikeville gets after it on defense.
The Panthers have 23 sacks on the season, they’ve forced five fumbles and recovered seven fumbles. Pikeville also has eight interceptions on the season.
Pikeville’s offense is just as dangerous.
Everything starts up front with the offensive line.
The middle of the line with Jay McNamee, Peyton and Mason Sayers are as good as anybody in the state up front.
That opens up running room for Mr. Football Candidate Blake Birchfield. Birchfield has rushed for 1,286 yards this season and 23 TDs. He has also caught three passes for 20 yards.
Quarterback Isaac Duty has kept improving all season as well. Duty is 67 for 94 passing for 1,079 yards and 12 TDs with only one interception.
Wade Hensley leads the Pikeville receivers with 20 catches for 420 yards and five TDs. Tayvian Boykins follows with 26 catches for 344 yards and three TDs. Boykins has also rushed for 374 yards and six TDs on 40 carries.
Tight end Grant Scott has 12 catches for 165 yards and a TD. Jeb Wilkerson, Anthony and Westin Bevins have each caught TD passes.
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, watch the clock. It might not take the Panthers long to get the running clock on Lynn Camp.
Pikeville will probably be too big for Lynn Camp up front and if that’s the case look for them to score early and often.
Also look for their defense to be dominant and maybe even add in a score or two or maybe a turnover to set up short fields.
Either way, a rested Pikeville team against a team that struggles to move the ball and slow down its opponents is a recipe for a short first round game.
Morgan County at Shelby Valley
Class 2A Playoffs
Who: Morgan County (1-9) at Shelby Valley (8-2)
Kickoff: Friday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m.
Location: Hobart Clay Johnson Field, Robinson Creek.
Coaches: Mark Easterling, Morgan County. Anthony Hampton, Shelby Valley.
Morgan County is coming off of a 40-34 loss to Class 3A Magoffin County in the regular season finale last week, while Shelby Valley held on to claim a 28-27 win over Hazard in a nail biter.
Morgan County enters the playoffs on a seven-game losing streak.
The Cougars only win of the season came in Week 3 at Jackson County. Morgan County picked up a 50-0 shutout win over Jackson County.
The rest of their games haven’t been very close except last week against Magoffin County.
The Cougars will have to find a way to slow down the game if they want any chance at upsetting a really good Shelby Valley team.
Bradley Nickell leads the Cougars passing attack. Nickell is 26 for 70 passing on the season for 332 yards and two TDs with three interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 343 yards and seven TDs on 69 carries. Cameron Rodgers is second in rushing with 292 yards and two TDs on 64 carries. Chance Wright has rushed for 188 yards on 49 carries. Adam Cantrell follows with 138 rushing yards and a TD on 20 carries. Riley Standafer has rushed for 107 yards and a TD on 27 carries. Braxton Sexton has rushed for 55 yards and a TD on 16 carries.
Joe Spencer leads the receivers with 10 catches for 150 yards.
On the season, Morgan County has gained 1,549 total yards of offense on the season.
The Cougars have been outscored 394-198 on the season.
Shelby Valley enters the contest as the third highest scoring team in the state in all classes.
The Wildcats have racked up 5,189 total yards of offense this season. That’s good for an average of 518.9 yards per game.
Shelby Valley is averaging 47.6 points per game.
Russ Osborne is the third ranked passer in the state in all classes. Osborne is 146 for 201 passing for 2,620 yards and 24 TDs with six interceptions on the season. He only trails Lexington Christian’s Cutter Boley and Pulaski County’s Bryson Dugger in passing yards per game. His 72.6 completion percentage is higher than either two, though. Osborne has added 552 yards rushing and 10 TDs on 72 carries.
Shelby Valley’s Brady Bentley enters the contest as the fourth leading receiver in the state. Bentley has 48 catches for 1,047 yards and 10 TDs. John Luke Fields also is ranked in the Top 50 in the state in receiving as he comes in ranked No. 41 with 31 catches for 689 yards and nine TDs.
Jayden Newsome is ranked as the No. 28 running back in the state in all classes. He has rushed for 1,309 yards and 24 TDs this season. Newsome has also caught 23 passes for 288 yards and a TD.
Jesse Cook is the Wildcats’ third leading receiver with 21 catches for 303 yards and two TDs. Ethan Mullins has 20 catches for 290 yards and three TDs. Kaden Kiser and Kolton Stamper each have caught TD passes for the Wildcats this season.
Last week’s win over Hazard was big for Shelby Valley.
The Wildcats felt like it was a game that not many gave them a chance to win and was more about earning respect for their regular season entering the playoffs.
Shelby Valley was up 28-14 win 1:41 left to play last week.
Hazard came back and scored with 33 seconds left to cut the lead to 28-21. The Bulldogs recovered the onside kick and after a Shelby Valley penalty, Hazard took over at Shelby Valley’s 33-yard line with just 27 seconds left.
With no time on the clock, Max Pelfrey found Max Johnson for a TD.
Hazard decided to go for two and the win on the road.
That’s when senior Jordan Ratliff stepped up and got the deflection to give the Wildcats the 28-27 win.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, Lincoln Billiter and Caleb Lovins.
The duo are good on defense. They are the leaders and set the tone.
Last week, Billiter got a pick six to put the Wildcats on the board and give them momentum against Hazard.
Billiter has 56 tackles, two sacks and a pick six in seven games played.
Lovins plays center and on the defensive line as well.
He is big and and quick.
He can do a lot of things that most centers can’t. Lovins is fast and athletic on offense and that helps him get out in space and block.
But on defense his length and speed help him get to opponents quick.
If the duo of Billiter and Lovins have a big game on defense, look for the Wildcats to march on to the next round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Russell at Belfry
Class 3A Playoffs
Who: Russell (2-8) at Belfry (5-5)
Kickoff: Friday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Philip Haywood Field, Belfry.
Coaches: TJ Maynard, Russell. Philip Haywood, Belfry.
Russell is coming off of a 38-7 win over West Carter in the regular season finale, while the Pirates are coming off of a 35-0 loss at Class 4A Johnson Central.
The Red Devils lost their first eight games of the season, but enter the playoffs on a two-game winning streak.
Russell knocked off East Carter 16-7 in Week 10 and came away with a 38-7 win over West Carter last week in Week 11.
The Red Devils only fell to Paul Dunbar 21-14 and Greenup County 28-27. Russell also fell to Ashland Blazer 20-14, so the Red Devils haven been playing opponents tough since the end of September.
Russell and Belfry have one common opponent on the season — Lawrence County. Russell fell to Lawrence County 50-10 in Week 4, while Belfry fell to the Bulldogs 35-21 in Week 9. The Lawrence County loss is the reason that the Pirates enter the Class 3A playoffs as a No. 2 seed.
Something that hasn’t happened since the playoffs expanded to six classes in 2007.
Quarterback Ethan Pack leads the way for the Red Devils. Pack is 93 for 175 passing for 1,277 yards and three TDs with seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 185 yards and a TD on 66 carries.
Colby Rock leads the rushing attack with 591 yards and nine TDs on 100 carries. Andre Richardson-Crews follows with 555 yards rushing and seven TDs on 95 carries. Ethan Oborne has rushed for 207 yards and two TDs on 44 carries.
Carson Patrick leads the receivers with 45 catches for 769 yards and three TDs. Oborne follows with 15 catches for 222 yards. DMarques Kershner has 18 catches for 220 yards and a TD.
Last week was tough for Belfry.
The 35-0 loss wasn’t the worst thing that happened against Johnson Central.
Quarterback Chase Varney was injured during the game and legendary Coach Philip Haywood was also injured and taken to the hospital during the game. Haywood suffered some broken ribs after a couple of players ran into him on the sidelines.
Belfry enters the playoffs with a 5-5 record. It is the second straight season that the Pirates have entered the playoffs without a winning record.
Belfry entered the Class 3A playoffs with a 4-6 record last season and ended up winning the Class 3A state championship.
The Pirates are in a bit of different situation this season.
Belfry will enter the playoffs as a No. 2 seed after losing to Lawrence County in regular season district play.
That puts the Pirates in a bind after the first round.
Belfry will host Friday night and then could potentially have to travel to Ashland Blazer if both Belfry and Ashland win in the first round.
After that, the RPI kicks in during that third round and the Pirates are only ranked 18 in the KHSAA Class 3A RPI rankings, which means they would probably have to travel.
Don’t count Belfry out in the playoffs, though.
This is the time of year the Pirates shine.
Belfry has a lot of talent and the Pirates have been gaining experience and getting better all season.
Belfry and Russell are used to facing off against each other in the Class 3A state semifinals in years past.
But this is a new season and the two have a first round matchup.
Fullback Dre Young leads the Belfry rushing attack this season. He has rushed for 876 yards and 10 TDs on 140 carries this season. Caden Woolum follows with 598 yards rushing and 11 TDs on 61 carries. Freshman Ace Caudill follows with 532 yards and two TDs. Freshman Cayden Varney has 136 yards and a TD on 27 carries.
Quarterback Chase Varney is 23 for 56 passing for 503 yards and five TDs with two interceptions. He has also rushed for 108 yards and four TDs on 38 carries. His status isn’t known after last week’s injury.
Look for Belfry to play their physical smash mouth brand of football on both sides of the ball to open the Class 3A playoffs.
On defense, Braxton Hatfield leads the Pirates with 67 tackles and three forced fumbles. Young follows with 59 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. Brayden Spears has 49 tackles and a sack.
Who 2 Watch: For Belfry, watch the offensive line.
The offensive line will set the tone for the Pirates early.
If they’re being physical and blowing Russell off the ball it could be an easy night for Belfry.
Look for the Pirates to enter the game with some extra fire since it’s playoff time.
Pike Central at Greenup County
Class 3A Playoffs
Who: Pike Central (3-6) at Greenup County (6-4)
Kickoff: Friday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Location:
Coaches: Ronn Varney, Pike Central. Zack Moore, Greenup County.
Pike Central didn’t play in its regular season finale as the Hawks’ game against Paintsville was canceled due to a lack of refs. Greenup County fell to Mason County 34-29 in the Muskateers’ regular season finale.
Pike Central and Paintsville were two of the first teams to have to miss a game because of a referee shortage around the region.
The Hawks got an extra week off to rest up for the playoffs.
Maybe it will help, maybe it will hurt the Hawks.
On the season, Pike Central has three wins entering the playoffs. The Hawks knocked off Pendleton County 46-12 in the season opener. Pike Central then lost four straight before knocking off Floyd Central in district play. The Hawks also knocked off Magoffin County in district play to earn the No. 3 seed.
Pike Central’s offense revolves around senior Matt Anderson.
Anderson has rushed for 1,144 yards and 15 TDs this season. He is five for 15 passing for 86 yards as well. Anderson also has a 10-yard catch as well.
The Hawks have 19 rushing TDs on the season; Anderson has 15 of those.
Besides Anderson quarterback Daymon Scammell has rushed for a TD along with Lukas Varney, Cameron Flannery and Isaac Blankenship.
Pike Central will have to take some pressure off of Anderson somehow or just feed him the ball every play and hope he doesn’t get tired.
Greenup County enters the Class 3A playoffs as a No. 2 seed. The Muskateers fell to Ashland Blazer in district play to drop to the No. 2 seed.
Greenup County opened the season with three straight wins and holds a 17-14 win over Lawrence County. The Bulldogs are the only common opponent between the Muskateers and Hawks. Pike Central fell to Lawrence County 48-8.
Quarterback Tyson Sammons leads Greenup County. He is 69 for 121 passing for 1,002 yards and five TDs with five interceptions on the season. He also leads the team in rushing with 1,353 yards and 21 TDs on 172 carries.
Running back Ike Henderson is second on the team in rushing with 704 yards and eight TDs on 157 carries.
Jayce Griffith leads the receivers with 22 catches for 267 yards and a TD. Brady Howard has 12 catches for 246 yards and four TDs. Hunter Clevenger has 13 catches for 119 yards and Cade Hunt has 10 catches for 116 yards.
Who 2 Watch: For Pike Central, Matt Anderson.
Greenup County will be focused on stopping him.
Pike Central will be focused on ways to get him the ball and give him the best chance at success.
Anderson has carried the offense all season.
Can he carry the Hawks once more?
If Pike Central wants to upset Greenup County, Anderson will have to have his best performance of the season.