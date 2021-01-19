Poetic justice.
Last season, Laithan Hall and Pikeville’s worst nightmare occurred.
Hall went up for a shot against Martin County and he didn’t get up.
He was hurt.
How bad?
Really bad.
Hall sustained a season-ending knee injury against Martin County in the opening round of the 15th Region All “A” Classic.
Pikeville had to adapt without their standout sophomore point guard the rest of the season.
That injury occurred on January 17, 2020 at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Fast forward nearly one year to January 19, 2021:
Pikeville is trailing Shelby Valley 38-35 with 3:27 left in the game.
Hall pulls up for a three and drains it with 2:29 left to play to tie the game up at 38-38.
Shelby Valley’s Kaden Robinson knocks down a pair of free throws with 1:06 left to put the Wildcats back on top 40-38.
The Panthers are swinging the ball around at the top of the key. Hall catches it on the left side next to Pikeville’s bench and he goes up for another three — the ball finds the bottom of the net.
The Panthers take a 41-40 lead.
Pikeville held on to the 41-40 win over Shelby Valley to claim the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship.
Poetic justice.
Hall finished the night with nine points and two rebounds. He also hit the game-tying and game-winning threes for the Panthers.
“It feels great,” Hall said. “We started out rough the first game. I couldn’t hit a shot, so I just tried to get my teammates the ball. The second game we came back and played better and then tonight, we played a really good (Shelby) Valley team and we just figured a way to pull it out.”
Last year, Hall’s teammate Zac Lockhart was injured in the home opener against East Ridge. He missed the rest of the season after that.
“Obviously it hurt us big time losing those guys,” Pikeville head coach Elisha Justice said. “They were excited to just be back here and get a chance to play for a regional championship. It’s a little bit tougher when you’re doing it four games into the season, but I was proud of their effort. You can see that Laithan (Hall) lives for those big games and he hit those two big threes late in the game for us.”
“Not only did we want it for Pikeville, but him (Laithan Hall) and Zac (Lockhart) not being able to play here last year really hurt them,” Pikeville forward Lukas Manns said. Who knows, they probably could’ve won that game? This means everything for Laithan (Hall). It means everything to me to help get this for Laithan (Hall). He deserves it. He stepped up and hit big shots, you saw it. He’s the reason the score is what it is.”
Hall’s teammates all rallied and all have confidence in him to deliver in crunch time.
“Once I realized they were keying on me after I went on a run, I noticed that Laithan (Hall) hit a couple of shots,” Pikeville junior standout Rylee Samons said. “I realized they were collapsing on me, so just started kicking it out to him and I knew I could rely on him to hit that shot.”
“We’re all into being a team and we want to win it together,” Samons said. “We push ourselves in practice to get ready for big moments and that was big for him (Hall). I’m glad for him.”
“It is crazy. Our first game was against North Laurel and then we’re in the All “A”,” Hall said. “It was just a lot different, but I’m just glad we could pull it out.”
Even though Hall came up huge offensively, the Panthers pride themselves on their defense. Shelby Valley had a couple of chances to win the game in the closing seconds, but Pikeville’s defense came up with two big stops.
“That’s what we pride ourselves on. If you can play good defense, it’ll bleed into the offense,” Hall said. “A few years ago, (Shelby) Valley beat us on a last second shot, so we wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again.”
Pikeville and Shelby Valley will see each other just four days after as the Panthers travel to Robinson Creek Tuesday evening in 59th District action.
“It is definitely going to be another tough one,” Hall said. “But I love playing against Keian (Worrix). He’s my favorite person to go against.”
Pikeville will play in the All “A” Classic state tournament February 16-21. The Panthers will take on Knott Central in the first round.
“I think we can prove a lot of people wrong who are saying we’re over rated and stuff like that,” Hall said. “I think we can go down there and prove people wrong and show we can win it.”
What a difference a year has made for Pikeville’s Laithan Hall and the Panthers.
Poetic justice.
