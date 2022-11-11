Class A Playoffs: Harlan at Pikeville
Who: Harlan (8-3) at Pikeville (8-2)
Kickoff: Friday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hillard Howard Field, Hambley Athletic Complex, Pikeville.
Coaches: Eric Perry, Harlan. Chris McNamee, Pikeville.
Harlan knocked off Sayre in the opening round of the KHSAA Class A playoffs last week, while Pikeville rolled to a 63-0 win over Lynn Camp to open their playoff run in style.
Harlan is no stranger to making the trek to Pike County this season.
This will be the Green Dragons’ third visit to Pike County this season. The Green Dragons took on East Ridge at Belfry in the 37th Annual WYMT/Community Trust Bank Pike County Bowl and then came back September 30 with a trip to Phelps.
The first trip resulted in a tough 22-16 win over the Warriors and the second trip resulted in a 50-0 win against the Hornets.
This time, the task is a bit steeper for the Green Dragons.
Pikeville is the defending Class A state champions and are currently ranked No. 1 in the KHSAA Class A RPI rankings.
The Green Dragons enter the matchup with some momentum, though as Harlan rolled to a 42-7 win over Sayre in the opening round of the Class A playoffs last week. It was the Green Dragons’ second win over Sayre this season. The Green Dragons edged Sayre 50-42 in their regular season meeting.
Pikeville rolled to a 44-15 win over Sayre.
Running back Jayden Ward leads the way for the Green Dragons. He has rushed for 1,376 yards and 19 TDs on 204 carries. Darius Akal follows with 666 yards and eight TDs on 100 carries. Dylan Middleton has 277 rushing yards and two TDs on 42 carries.
Quarterback Donovan Montanaro is 22 for 50 passing for 439 yards and seven TDs with one interception. He has rushed for 447 yards and 10 TDs on 69 carries.
Will Austin leads the receivers with 14 catches for 288 yards and five TDs. Nate Montanaro has four catches for 112 yards and two TDs.
Middleton leads the Green Dragons’ defense with 74 tackles and five sacks. Robert Sanford has 69 tackles and two sacks.
Harlan has recovered 10 fumbles and forced nine fumbles this season.
The Green Dragons have 12 interceptions this season. Austin leads the way with six. Donovan Montanaro, Dylan Montanaro, Middleton, Noah Kirby, Sanford and Ryley Mefford each have one interception on the season.
Pikeville looked sharp in the opening round.
The Panthers didn’t take Lynn Camp lightly and rolled to the big win.
Look for Pikeville to come out focused again.
The Panthers have their eye on a state championship, but they know to get there, they can’t look past anyone.
That’s bad news for Harlan.
After their two opening losses, Pikeville has looked great.
Can anybody in Class A slow them down?
It certainly doesn’t look like it at this point.
But each round gets tougher and the Panthers know that.
Last week, the Panthers jumped all over Lynn Camp and put up 21 points in under five minutes.
Pikeville’s starters got to rest a lot and that is good news. It also gave the younger players playoff experience which will only payoff in the future.
Pikeville’s offensive line is big and strong and Peyton and Mason Sayers are two of the top linemen in the state regardless of class.
That size and strength up front helps open everything up.
Pikeville has rushed for 2,289 yards this season and have passed for 1,281 yards this season.
Pikeville’s defense is just as talented as the offense.
The Panthers have forced five fumbles this season and recovered eight.
Pikeville has also came up with 11 interceptions this season.
The defense have also sacked opposing quarterbacks 23 times.
Pikeville just gets after its opponents.
It’s hard for opponents to throw or pass. That is bad news for Harlan.
Pikeville’s defense is only giving up 12.8 points per game.
Lynn Camp only gained 41 total yards of offense last week.
Who 2 Watch: For all of the above reasons, watch the defense.
Most of the time, all eyes are on the offense, but with Pikeville, the defense is special.
They are quick and they hit hard.
A hit here or there can make opposing teams give up.
There isn’t an easy yard to gain against them.
The linebackers are talented and can play the pass or run depending on the opponent.
Pikeville’s defense can turn turnovers into points quickly.
If Pikeville gets an early three and out or a turnover, that might fuel them and make everything just tighten up for Harlan.
Harlan needs to get an early score to have a shot against an outstanding Pikeville defense.
If Pikeville’s defense has a good game, look for them to roll on to the region championship round of the KHSAA Class A playoffs.
Class 2A Playoffs: Middlesboro at Shelby Valley
Who: Middlesboro (7-3) at Shelby Valley (9-2)
Kickoff: Friday, November 11 at 7:00 p.m.
Location: Hobart Clay Johnson Field, Robinson Creek.
Coaches: Larry French, Middlesboro. Anthony Hampton, Shelby Valley.
Middlesboro opened the KHSAA Class 2A playoffs with a 42-30 win over Middlesboro, while Shelby Valley opened the playoffs with a 55-0 win over Morgan County.
The two teams have three common opponents this season: Hazard, Morgan County and Prestonsburg.
Middleboro fell to Hazard 42-24, picked up a 48-0 win over Morgan County and knocked off the Blackcats 42-30.
Shelby Valley edged Hazard 28-27 in the regular season finale, rolled past Morgan County 55-0 and lit up Prestonsburg for a 68-21 win.
Middlesboro enters the game averaging 35 points per game. The Yellowjackets are giving up 21.9 points per game on the defensive side of the ball.
Quarterback Cayden Grigsby leads the Yellowjackets’ offense. He is 73 for 112 passing for 1,280 yards and 16 TDs with four interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 1,002 yards and 15 TDs on 137 carries.
Vincent Smith follows in rushing with 645 yards and 10 TDs on 118 carries. Jack Yoakum has 250 yards rushing and four TDs on 29 carries.
Kameron Wilson leads the receivers with 32 receptions for 548 yards and nine TDs. Rylee Foster has 26 catches for 383 yards and three TDs. Yoakum has nine catches for 127 yards. Tyler Sturgill has four catches for 84 yards and two TDs. Case Bayless has six catches for 72 yards and a TD. Smith has four catches for 68 yards and a TD.
Richie Logan leads the Middlesboro defense with 80 tackles. Sturgill follows with 62 and Terrance Brooks has 60 tackles and a sack.
On the season, the Yellowjackets have forced 10 fumbles and have recovered 11.
Middlesboro has 12 interceptions on the season. Sturgill and Wilson each have three to lead the team; Wilson returned two of his for TDs. Logan and Foster each have two interceptions. Grigsby and Mekhi Young each have an interception.
Shelby Valley’s offense puts up a lot of points and will test the Yellowjackets’ strong secondary numbers.
The Wildcats are averaging 48.272 points per game.
The defense is better than most people realize as they are giving up 19.54 points per game.
A lot of the points come in garbage time with backups in and the game being out of hand.
Russ Osborne is closing in on 3,000 passing yards this season and he has thrown for 27 TDs with four interceptions. He’s also rushed for nearly 600 yards and 10 TDs.
Senior running back Jayden Newsome leads the team in rushing with 1,339 yards and 26 TDs on 139 carries. He also has 23 catches for 288 yards and a TD.
Brady Bentley is one of the top receivers in the state as he has 50 catches for 1,104 yards and 12 TDs. John Luke Fields is one of the fastest receivers around and he follows Bentley with 31 catches for 689 yards and nine TDs. Jesse Cook has 22 receptions for 335 yards and three TDs. Ethan Mullins has 20 catches for 290 yards and three TDs. Kolton Stamper, Kaden Kiser and Jordan Tackett each have receiving TDs this season as well.
Zach Yates leads the Shelby Valley defense with 86 tackles. Caleb Lovins follows with 81. Osborne has 74. Lincoln Billiter has 56 tackles and two sacks and Tackett also has 36 tackles and two sacks.
The Wildcats have forced three fumbles and have recovered 10.
Shelby Valley has eight interceptions on the season.
Osborne leads the way with four and he returned one for a TD. Billiter and Brady Johnson each have a pick six for the Wildcats. Jakob Childers and Jordan Ratliff each have an interception as well.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, Trey Compton.
Compton is a good kicker.
On the season, he is 44 for 61 on extra-point attempts. He has made his only field goal attempt as well.
Last week, Compton made a field goal before the half for the Wildcats.
But his kicking isn’t limited to extra-points and field goals.
He has been excellent in kicking the onside kick this season.
The onside kick is what helped Shelby Valley comeback from a 21-0 deficit to Martin County.
Compton is a weapon that might come into play for the Wildcats against Middlesboro.
Class 3A Playoffs: Belfry at Ashland Blazer
Who: Belfry (6-5) at Ashland Blazer (7-4)
Kickoff: Friday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Putnam Stadium, Ashland.
Coaches: Philip Haywood, Belfry. Chad Tackett, Ashland Blazer.
Belfry is coming off of a 56-14 win over Russell in the opening round of the KHSAA Class 3A playoffs, while Ashland Blazer is coming off of a 49-6 win over Magoffin County last week.
The Pirates aren’t used to going on the road in the Class 3A playoffs in the second round. Since the expansion to six classes in 2007, this is Belfry’s first time entering the playoffs as a No. 2 seed and the first time they will have to go on the road in the second round.
The two teams have two common opponents this season in Magoffin County and Russell.
Belfry beat Magoffin County 51-14 in the regular season and knocked off Russell 56-14 last week in the opening round of the playoffs.
Ashland Blazer picked up a 20-14 win over Russell in the regular season and rolled to a 49-6 win over Magoffin County last week in the opening round of the playoffs.
In the Class 3A RPI rankings, Ashland Blazer is ranked No. 9, while Belfry is ranked No. 18.
The last time the two teams met was in 2020 in the Class 3A state semifinals. The Pirates traveled to Ashland and fell 10-3 to the Tomcats. The Tomcats went on to win the Class 3A state championship.
Belfry bounced back last season to take the Class 3A state championship. The Pirates also won in 2019, so the last three Class 3A state champions will meet in the second round.
The Pirates are the defending Class 3A state champions and had a regular season similar to last season.
Belfry finished the regular season with a 5-5 record.
Last season, the Pirates lost their first games and finished the regular season with a 4-6 record before getting hot and winning the Class 3A state championship.
Can the Pirates repeat last season?
Belfry got off to a good start in the first round last week against Russell with a dominant 49-6 win.
Last week against Russell, Belfry’s Caden Woolum had a night to remember.
Woolum led the way for the Pirates against Russell as he rushed for an outstanding 313 yards and five TDs.
Braxton Hatfield followed with 45 yards on seven carries. Ace Caudill added 37 yards and a TD on the ground on three carries. Neal Copley had 33 yards on two carries. Jeremiah Austin had 29 yards rushing on seven carries.
Quarterback Chase Varney was two for six passing for 45 yards. He add three yards rushing on two carries.
Aidan Burke had a 23-yard reception and Caudill hauled in a 22-yard catch.
Aidan McCoy was a perfect seven for seven on extra-point kicks and Nick Savage was one for one on his extra-point kicks.
Brayden Spears and Copley led the way for the Pirates on defense with 11 tackles each. Keaton Deskins followed with nine tackles and LeQues Strother added eight tackles and a sack.
Cayden Varney came up with a interception that he returned 35 yards for a TD. Blake Hurley also came up with an interception; he returned it 75 yards for a TD.
Ashland is a notoriously tough place to play.
Don’t look for the Pirates to be intimidated, though.
Ashland Blazer will be a tough challenge in the second round and capable of beating anybody in Class 3A.
Quarterback LaBryant Strader leads the way for the Tomcats. Strader is 114 for 195 passing for 1,7987 yards and 16 TDs with four interceptions. He is second on the team in rushing with 522 yards and three TDs on 93 carries.
Braxton Jennings leads the team in rushing with 940 yards and 15 TDs on 157 carries. Atayveon Thomas has rushed for 367 yards and three TDs on 47 carries.
Brandon Houston leads the team in receiving for the Tomcats. Houston has 28 receptions for 749 yards and eight TDs. Asher Adkins follows with 35 catches for 440 yards and five TDs. Terrell Jordan has 34 catches for 408 yards and three TDs. Jared Brown has 10 catches for 110 yards.
Sawyer Edens leads the defense with 84 tackles. Isiaiah Ingram follows with 71 tackles and two sacks.
The Tomcats have recovered five fumbles and have come up with five interceptions on the season.
Who 2 Watch: For Belfry, watch Woolum.
Woolum has shown flashes of brilliance this season, but put it all together last week.
Without fullback Dre Young in the lineup, Woolum has saw his workload increase at the halfback spot and he has delivered.
This is his first season at halfback after playing quarterback last season.
Woolum leads the team in rushing this season. He has rushed for 911 yards and 16 TDs on just 77 carries. He is averaging 11.83 yards per carry.
Woolum has speed to burn and if he gets in the open field, there aren’t very many players going to catch him.
If Woolum has a big game for the Pirates, Belfry will have a good shot at knocking off Ashland Blazer on the road.