Class 2A
Playoffs
Round 1
Shelby Valley at Martin County
Who: Shelby Valley (5-5) at Martin County (7-4)
Kickoff: Friday, November 5, 7:00 p.m.
Location: Cardinal Stadium, Inez.
Coaches: Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton. Martin County, Josh Muncy.
Notes: Shelby Valley is coming off of a tough 48-26 loss to Hazard on the road in the regular season finale, while Martin County is coming off of a 49-20 road loss to East Carter in the regular season finale.
The Wildcats and Cardinals met October 8 at Martin County. The Cardinals picked up a 49-20 win over the Wildcats.
Shelby Valley jumped out to an early lead in that game, but couldn’t sustain it.
The Wildcat offense put up 319 total yards of offense, but struggled to get their run game going like usual.
Shelby Valley rushed for 134 yards against Sheldon Clark, but standout running back Jayden Newsome was held to just 18 yards on the ground on five carries.
The Wildcats did most of their damage through the air.
Quarterback Russ Osborne was eight for 16 passing for 185 yards and two TDs with two interceptions. He also added 73 yards and a TD rushing to lead the Wildcats.
Since then, Shelby Valley’s offense has been really good.
The Wildcats put up a lot of yards, but the problem against Martin County was slowing down the Cardinal run game.
Martin County rushed for 439 yards against the Wildcats.
The Cardinals also picked up 100 yards passing as well.
Quarterback Jason Maynard was two for three passing for 100 yards and a TD with an interception.
Kolby Sparks led Martin County’s run game with 180 yards and a TD on 12 carries. Maynard added 68 yards and two TDs on 10 carries.
Branson Smith followed with 91 yards and a TD on 12 carries. Dawson Mills added 87 yards and a TD on 11 carries. Madden Miller added a 13-yard TD run as well.
All five Cardinal ball carries in the game scored a TD.
Mills added an 84-yard TD catch and Sparks added a 16-yard catch.
Shelby Valley will have to find a way to slow the Martin County run game if they want to pick up the playoff win.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, Jayden Newsome.
Newsome has had an excellent season.
He has rushed for 1,228 yards and 12 TDs on 134 carries this season.
Newsome has added 32 catches for 383 yards and three TDs.
Newsome is an explosive back.
He cuts well and is elusive.
If he bounces back with a big game against Martin County, look for Shelby Valley to have a chance to pick up a big playoff win.