Class 3A Playoffs
Round 1
Who: Pike Central (3-8) at Belfry (4-6)
Kickoff: Friday, November 5, 7:00 p.m.
Location: Haywood Stadium, Belfry.
Coaches: Pike Central, Ronn Varney. Belfry, Philip Haywood.
Notes: Pike Central is coming off of a 49-12 loss to Paintsville in the regular season finale, while Belfry is coming off of a 48-22 loss to Johnson Central in the regular season finale.
Pike Central and Belfry played just two weeks ago on October 22. Belfry rolled to a 58-8 win.
Pike Central scored first to take an 8-0 lead.
Belfry answered by scoring 58 straight to close the game.
Pike Central’s last win was a 1-0 forfeit win against Phelps on October 1.
They haven’t won a game that they have played since September 24 at Floyd Central. The Hawks beat the Jaguars 54-28 in district play. That’s how Pike Central earned its playoff berth by knocking off Floyd Central.
Pike Central only gained 136 total yards of offense against the Pirates in the regular season matchup.
Tayvian Boykins led the way for the Hawks in that one. He rushed for 80 yards and a TD on 11 carries. He was one for two passing for three yards.
Boykins was injured against Paintsville last week, so we’ll have wait and see if he plays Friday night against Belfry.
Besides Boykins, Matt Anderson was held in check by Belfry. Anderson rushed for 21 yards on 10 carries. Eric Perez added 20 yards on three carries. After that, Pike Central didn’t have a player reach double figure rushing yards.
The Hawks will have to have a big effort by Anderson and company, especially if Boykins is still hurt or can’t play.
Pike Central will also have to find a way to slow the Pirate run game.
The Pirates were perfect in district play, but didn’t a win a game outside of that. Belfry did have one of the toughest non-district schedules in the state, though.
Belfry had the tough schedule to get ready for the playoffs.
The Pirates were tested.
Now it’s time to see if that pays off with another deep playoff run.
Belfry’s run game was good against Pike Central in the regular season matchup.
The Pirates rushed for 314 yards as a team.
Isaac Dixon touched the ball four times. He found the end zone three of those four touches and rushed for 95 yards. Quarterback Caden Woolum rushed for 52 yards and two TDs on two carries. Zayne Hatfield added a 49-yard TD run. Alex Long had a 47-yard TD run. Austin Harlow followed with 32 yards and a TD on two carries. Neal Copley added 20 yards on two carries. Braxton Hatfield added a 19-yard run.
The Pirates have been getting a lot of younger players playing time and experience during the regular season.
That’s just going to help take some pressure off of Dixon in the playoffs.
Who 2 Watch: For Pike Central, Matt Anderson. For Belfry, Isaac Dixon.
The two running backs will be what most people will talk about.
Anderson has rushed for 1,002 yards and 12 TDs on 143 carries in seven games this season.
Anderson is second on the team in rushing to Boykins.
Anderson will have to have a big game and help the chains move and sustain drives to keep the clock moving if the Hawks want to have any chance.
For Belfry, Dixon has been their leader on offense.
Dixon has rushed for 931 yards and 15 TDs on 95 carries in eight games.
Dixon sees the biggest workload and will have to set the tone for the younger ball carries.
Look for Dixon to elevate his game each week from here on out.
If he has a big game, the Pirates could be advancing to the next round of the Class 3A playoffs.