Central at Belfry
Who: Central (1-2) at Belfry (1-2)
Kickoff: Friday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Philip Haywood Stadium, Belfry.
Coaches: Marvin Dantzler, Central. Philip Haywood, Belfry.
Central is coming off of a 12-6 win over Class 6A Butler, while Belfry is coming off of a 36-7 loss to Class 2A power Lexington Christian Academy.
Central opened the season with a 40-12 loss to Class 6A DuPont Manual and followed it with another 44-8 loss to Class 6A St. Xavier.
Both losses were learning experience as many people have St. X as the top ranked team in the state this season.
Knocking off Class 6A Butler was a big win for the Yellow Jackets.
On the season, Central quarterback Xavier Brown is nine for 25 passing for 100 yards and a TD with an interception.
On the ground, running back Cortez Stone leads the Yellow Jackets with 384 rushing yards and three TDs on 65 carries. Justin Bush follows with 31 yards rushing on 12 carries. Keivon Smith has added six yards on the ground.
Amontez Woolfolk leads the Yellow Jackets’ receivers with five catches for 67 yards and a TD. Jermaine Walker has a 17-yard catch and Stone has hauled in a 13-yard catch. Bush has added one catch for three yards.
On defense, Andre Jackson and Deandrell Mattison lead Central with 21 tackles each. Christian Washington follows with 11 tackles and a sack.
The Yellow Jackets defense has caused six turnovers on the season.
The defense has forced three fumbles, but have only recovered two of those.
The secondary has four interceptions on the season. Bush and Javion Wallace each have two interceptions this season.
After playing the first two games at home, the Pirates went on the road for the first time last week.
The Pirates rushed for 206 yards on the night and that was their total offense as well.
Fullback Dre Young led the way has he rushed for 138 yards on 15 carries. Caden Woolum followed with 30 yards rushing and a TD on four carries. Robert Workman added a 14-yard carry and quarterback Chase Varney added 11 yards on three carries. Donovan Valdelamar added eight yards on two carries. Ace Caudill was held to just three yards on two carries and Jeremiah Austin had a two-yard run.
Rudy Blackwell led Belfry’s defense with 10 tackles. Woolum followed with six.
Central and Belfry are no strangers to each other as the two teams are used to seeing each other in the Class 3A state championship game.
The teams have faced off eight times since 2007 and Central holds a 6-2 record against the Pirates.
Out of the eight matchups, five have come in the Class 3A state championship.
Central has a 3-2 advantage over the Pirates state championship games.
Central beat Belfry in the 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2012 state championship game.
The 2011 and 2012 games were classics.
Central came out on top 15-14 in a wild finish in 2011 and the Yellow Jackets pulled out a 14-7 overtime win over belfry in 2012. The state title was decided on a run play at the end of overtime and the referees ruled Sani Warren came up short of the goal line. It was a very close play.
Belfry didn’t get revenge until its state championship wins over Central in 2014 and 2016.
Central has won the last three games against Belfry; none of those wins decided which team was going to win a state title. Their last meeting in Class 3A came in the region championship as the Yellow Jackets knocked off Belfry 60-21; Central was the home team.
In 2019, Central moved up to Class 4A.
Last season, Belfry visited Central and fell 37-6.
Their is a lot of mutual respect between the two programs.
The two schools have been the best two teams in Class 3A since the expansion to six classes.
It should be another fun and interesting clash in styles.
Belfry will try and play tough-nosed physical football and win the line of scrimmage, while Central will try and use its speed and athletes to come up with big plays against the Pirates.
Who 2 Watch: For Belfry, Rudy Blackwell. Blackwell leads the team in tackles with 29 on the season.
Blackwell will have to lead the defense and be a disrupter in whatever Central wants to do.
Blackwell is a tall and quick defender, but he can hit as well.
Blackwell’s agility and ability to play the pass and the run will help.
The entire defense will have to step up and have a big game, but Blackwell seems to be leading the team and they will have to follow his lead if they want to pick up a big home win over a rival.
Shelby Valley at North Laurel
Who: Shelby Valley (2-1) at North Laurel (1-1)
Kickoff: Friday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Jungle, London.
Coaches: Anthony Hampton, Shelby Valley. Jason Chappell, North Laurel.
Shelby Valley is coming off of a 36-0 win over Class 3A Floyd Central, while North Laurel is coming off of a 15-14 upset win over Johnson Central.
Shelby Valley’s offense has been good since the opening kickoff this season.
The Wildcats ability to run and pass seamlessly in any situation makes their offense one of the scariest to face.
A lot of that is to do with junior quarterback Russ Osborne.
Osborne is a player.
His ability to read defenses is a huge advantage for the Wildcats.
He gets more and more confident each game and in his third year as a starter has the Wildcats’ offense humming.
He also has a lot of weapons at his exposure.
Brady Bentley has emerged as one of the scariest playmakers in the state at wide receiver.
And senior running back Jayden Newsome is often looked over.
Last week against Floyd Central, the Jaguars tried to take away the passing game and gave the Wildcats more opportunity in the run game.
The Wildcats took those and Newsome and Osborne both had big games rushing the ball.
But the Wildcats will be in store for their toughest task this season.
Shelby Valley opened the season at Letcher Central and built up a big lead, but let it slip away on the road.
Can the Wildcats use that experience to help pull off a big road upset?
Last season, North Laurel cruised to a 42-7 win over the Wildcats at Shelby Valley.
The Wildcats were young and had some opportunities to make the game a lot closer than the final score showed.
The Wildcats have improved since then, but will it be enough to knock off a Class 5A team who just beat Johnson Central?
North Laurel held Johnson Central’s offense in check last week.
The Golden Eagles rushed for 262 yards on the game.
That’s all of their offense.
North Laurel didn’t have to worry about the pass last week and could sell out stopping the run.
That won’t be the case this week, but the Jaguars are really talented.
Any defense that holds Johnson Central under 300 yards rushing and only two TDs in the game is doing something.
The Jaguars’ offense played well, but they did make some mistakes.
Quarterback Warren Tucker was 10 for 22 passing for 105 yards and two interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 83 yards and a TD on 15 carries.
Ethan Gregory followed rushing for 47 yards and a TD on 12 carries.
Jack Chappell led the North Laurel wide receivers with five catches for 57 yards. Keaton Bowling added two catches for 24 yards. John Begley added two catches for 14 yards and Hunter Morgan hauled in a 10-yard catch.
On defense, Treyshawn Holmes-Evans and Clay Morris led the Jaguars with 13 tackles each. Austin Johnson followed with 12 and Devon Johnson added 11. Chappell added 10 tackles as well.
Can Shelby Valley’s defense stop North Laurel’s offense?
In the season opener, the Wildcats gave up 52 points to Letcher Central.
Since then, the Wildcats have only give up seven points total in their next two games and that score came off of a busted play when Pike Central’s Matt Anderson ran for a 53-yard TD. The Wildcats over pursued and Anderson cut the ball back and ran to the opposite side of the field and out raced the Wildcats to the end zone.
Shelby Valley’s defense has gotten a lot better since then, but North Laurel will be the best offense the Wildcats have seen so far.
North Laurel has speed and depth.
The Wildcats can match the speed in places, but can they match the depth?
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, Brady Bentley.
Bentley is a matchup nightmare for anyone.
He has 15 catches for 384 yards and four TDs on the season.
Most of that came from the Letcher Central game, though.
In the season opener, Bentley had 11 catches for 280 yards and two TDs.
He hasn’t had to do as much since because the Wildcats have two easy wins.
Look for him to get more involved and have another big game if the Wildcats want to knock off North Laurel.
Once Bentley gets going, it opens things up for everyone else.
John Luke Fields and Jesse Cook have been good this season. Ethan Mullins has made big plays in the pass game as well.
It also takes pressure off of Newsome and if Osborne gets into a good flow, the offense will be tough to stop completely.
It will be Shelby Valley’s biggest test of the season so far.
Pike Central at Clay County
Who: Pike Central (1-2)l at Clay County (2-1)
Kickoff: Friday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Tiger Stadium, Manchester.
Coaches: Ronn Varney, Pike Central. Michael Sizemore, Clay County.
Pike Central is coming off of a 48-0 loss at Class 4A Letcher Central, while Clay County is coming off of a 40-0 shutout win over Lynn Camp.
The Hawks had a big 46-12 win over Pendleton County in the season opener.
Since then, Pike Central has only scored one TD.
That came from Matt Anderson.
Anderson was banged up after the Shelby Valley loss.
Pike Central’s defense has give up 107 points in the last two games.
Regardless of the lack of offensive output, the Hawks’ defense has got to improve.
It’s hard to win any game while giving up 53.5 points per game.
The Hawks have size and look to have talent on defense.
Maybe they need to see offensive success to get going?
Either way Clay County enters averaging 36 points per game.
The Tigers are 2-0 when scoring over 40 on the season.
Knox Central knocked off Clay County 34-26 in the season opener.
The Tigers followed with a 42-32 win over Leslie County and a 40-0 win over Lynn Camp.
So the Hawks’ magic number might be 40.
If they can hold them under 40, they might have a chance, but they have to get their offense going.
Anderson wasn’t supposed to play last week, but the Hawks didn’t post any stats on the KHSAA website, so it’s uncertain if he played or not.
He has to be in the lineup for Pike Central to succeed on offense.
Everything they do is based off of his running ability.
He also helps the defense get rest while moving the ball on offense.
On the season, Clay County quarterback Tate Rice has been good. He is 36 for 56 passing for 686 yards and 11 TDs with one interception. He’s only rushed for eight yards on five carries, so he’s primarily a throwing quarterback.
Lucas Allen leads the Tigers’ rushing attack with 263 yards and three TDs on 51 carries. Aiden Carr follows with 92 yards on the ground on 11 carries. Brayden Fultz has rushed for four yards on two carries.
Zachary Saylor leads the wide receivers with 12 catches for 312 yards and five TDs. Tyson Wagers follows with 14 catches for 252 yards and three TDs. Brady Wolfe has four receptions for 56 yards and a score. Allen has three catches for 48 yards and a TD. Luke Nicholson has a 10-yard TD catch and Jayden Woods has two catches for eight yards.
Only one of the Tigers’ six receivers to catch a pass hasn’t found the end zone.
Clay County likes to spread the ball around.
Pike Central’s secondary struggled against Shelby Valley trying to slow all of the wide receivers.
The Hawks will have to be good and play disciplined on in the secondary and the front seven need to get some pressure on Rice to make him hurry things up a bit.
Who 2 Watch: Pike Central’s defense.
The Hawks have to limit Clay County.
They can’t let Rice get going and get everyone involved.
The Hawks’ secondary have two interceptions on the season. Both came against Pendleton County.
The Hawks will have to force turnovers and score on offense if they want to have a chance at a win on the road.
If Anderson is in the lineup, it definitely helps Pike Central’s chances.
But still the defense has to limit Clay County.