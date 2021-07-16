BELFRY — Deborah Martin was a little girl who grew up riding the roads of South Carolina in the back of a station wagon. As an adult, her career has allowed both her and her daughter to travel around the world. She noticed, as her daughter started playing soccer on an international level, that soccer was a unifying force that broke down various barriers among players. So, she created Project SAM to serve as means to teach youth soccer players to respect, embrace and interact with other young people no matter their culture, race or ethnicity.
As part of this, a team of soccer players selected across the nation from locations such as Hawaii, Houston and Los Angeles visited Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, July 10. The Project SAM Goodwill Soccer Team challenged a local team composed of players from three Central Appalachian Counties – Pike, Mingo and Martin – to a game at Belfry High School. The friendly competition in a score of 7-3 in favor of the local team.
Martin began Project SAM (Sophie and Mom) as a self-self-funded project which through her contacts with celebrities, professional soccer players and FIFA (International Federation of Football) itself, she quickly gained other sponsors for her global project. It will be a documentary/youth/family entertainment style television that will highlight young soccer players around the world as they experience each other’s cultures.
“The inspiration for this show was my travels with my daughter Sophie, seeing how she moves seamlessly through different cultures, situations and people – making friends along the way,” Martin said. “I watched this knowing that exposure is the key to resolving issues of hate, fear and distrust in the work and among people who are different but more alike than they realize.
“I wished that I could give that to all the children and people of the world,” she continued. “Then, I realized that I could by bringing the world to them through television and sport. That realization was the beginning of Project SAM.”
Martin said she wants Project SAM to be a message of hope that will teach everyone, especially young people, the possibilities that abound across the globe if they reach beyond the boundaries of their own fear and stereotypes.
“Sports unite. Football (she uses football and soccer interchangeably) is a world sport,” Martin said. “We want to show through our Goodwill Team, that what we share is far greater than any differences we have. In each community that we go into around the world, we will play soccer with their local children and get to know those kids. When we look at what is happening in the world, we understand that many of the issues we have is that we really don’t see each other.”
Martin said she is a “mom” first and began seeing and experiencing the world through her daughter’s eyes. Her daughter has played in 53 different countries.
“She understood how much we have in common no matter who she played with,” Martin said. “The kids always found a way to connect seamlessly and easily.”
The game in Belfry was the second in a series of games in which young soccer players, gathered from across a country, are taken to a specific area in that particular country to learn from other youths about their region. The first game in the series was held last month in Mexico. A future game will be played in the Persian Gulf country of Qatar – which will play host to the soccer World Cup competition in 2022.
A secondary goal of Project SAM is to promote soccer in the United States.
“We are really behind the world when it comes to our football (soccer) culture,” Martin said. “We are planning to come back to help this community to support its (soccer). I have seen such an enthusiasm and love for soccer here. We are really happy to be here. You have not seen the last of us.”
Martin is the president, owner and founder of the DM Milan Group which is a global strategic and branding company that consults with FIFA. Martin has worked closely with star soccer player Clarence Seedorf as well as celebrities including Beyonce and Brittany Spears.
She was also a member of the congress which met in Russia when the United States was selected to host the World Cup in 2026.
Amy Dinh, of Los Angeles, is the mother of Project SAM Goodwill Team member Kyle Dinh, said, “This project is about uniting everybody in every culture using the tool of soccer. I am really excited about it. I love the concept. Everybody around the world loves soccer and it is now a favorite sport to more Americans now. This is a great opportunity for my son to connect with people from all around the world.”
“Soccer is more than the game itself — it is the friendships and the connections you make,” said Trenedy May, head soccer coach at Belfry High School. “Project SAM is neat in that we get to see other students from other parts of the country.”