Some people were thinking that this was the season that Lawrence County dethroned Belfry in Class 3A District 8 play, but you can throw out the records when it comes to Belfry football.
The Pirates sent a message to the district and the rest of Class 3A with its 42-13 win over Lawrence County last Friday night.
Lawrence County looked good early on in the contest, but the game lasts all four quarters and the Bulldogs just couldn’t sustain that against the Pirates.
The Bulldogs got the scoring going with 9:09 left in the first quarter, as Dylan Ferguson took the ball in for a one yard TD run. The point after try (PAT) was good, and Lawrence County led 7-0.
The Pirates responded, however. Caden Woolum carried a one-yard TD of his own to paydirt with 6:48 left in the period. Gideon Ireson’s PAT was good and Belfry tied the game at 7-7.
Neal Copley added another Belfry score to the board with 3:32 left in the quarter. He took in a two yard carry to increase the Belfry lead to 14-7 after another Ireson extra-point.
The Bulldogs had a scoring answer of their own, though. Ferguson kept the trend of short distance scores going with a 1 yard TD run. The PAT was no good and they cut their deficit to one point at 14-13.
Issac Dixon helped the Pirates go further in front on the next drive. He took a carry and scampered 10 yards to the end zone with 1:51 left in the first half. Ireson’s PAT was true and the lead stood at 21-13.
The Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs on their ensuing drive and Belfry took advantage.
Dixon ripped off a long run to set Belfry up at the seven-yard line, and then he took the next rushing attempt into the end zone with 25 seconds left in the half. Another successful PAT from Ireson made the score 28-13 Pirates when the two teams went into the locker room at halftime.
With 7:22 left in the third quarter, Isaiah Stanley recovered a fumble for Belfry. The Pirate offense cashed in on it as Dre Young scored on a six yard TD run with 6:58 left in the frame. Ireson split the uprights on the PAT, making the score 35-13.
Belfry added one more TD on the night with 7:25 left in the game, as Young scored again on a two yard run. The PAT was good, and Belfry upped their lead to 42-13. That ended up being the final score.
Dixon was unstoppable on the ground for the Pirates, carrying the ball 20 times for 186 yards and two TDs. Young had 57 yards rushing on 10 attempts. Zayne Hatfield added 57 yards on seven carries.
Belfry rushed for 348 yards as a team on the night.
The Pirates earned their third win in a row by defeating Lawrence County, improving their overall record to 3-5 on the 2021 season. They will look for their fourth consecutive victory this Friday night as they travel to face another district rival in Pike Central. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. from Buckley’s Creek.