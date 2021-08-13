In a crazy hectic, whirlwind season, he set records last season.
It doesn’t matter if it was one-on-one coverage or double coverage, he is going to get open.
And once he does, Pikeville quarterback Isaac McNamee is going to get him the ball and let him make plays.
Zac Lockhart emerged as one of the top wide receivers in any Class in the state last season.
And this season, he’s back for his senior year and this time, he and his teammates have had a full offseason of workouts and they enter the season with a full schedule.
Last year, Lockhart finished with 52 catches for 961 yards and 13 TDs in just nine games. He also had 33 yards rushing on five carries. He also scored a TD on punt return last season.
On defense, Lockhart finished with 42 total tackles, one interception and he recovered a fumble as well.
Lockhart thinks the full offseason will help the Panthers this season.
“Last year was just really spread out and it wasn’t like a team offseason,” Lockhart said. “I feel it was more group oriented and stuff. We were all just split up. This year, just being able to get the whole team together in the weight room and practices has been able to help us form a bond a lot quicker. I feel like this year’s team has that as to where last year’s team didn’t. We started to get it last year, but there was just a lot of frustration. We’ve gotten a lot tighter this year.”
Pikeville’s schedule was in flux last season and from week-to-week, the Panthers didn’t know if they were playing or if they had to add a game at the last second.
This uncertainty hurt Pikeville heading into the playoffs.
Pikeville was upset by Hazard in the second round of the Class A playoffs last season.
“We had a lot of Bye Weeks,” Lockhart said. “Some weeks, we didn’t even know if we were going to play, until Wednesday. That’s just tough because you have to stay up late watching film and you’re just trying to put in as much as you can. Then it comes to practice and you only have two days to go over the other team’s scheme and set up a scheme for it. It just made it hard to plan and it was just tough last year. We have a full schedule this year and only have one open week, which is our normal Bye Week, feels a lot better. We can plan ahead and just be more prepared.”
Lockhart is excited about the upcoming season, but he knows that the opposing defenses will try and slow him with double teams and different kinds of schemes.
He’s ready for that and he thinks that his teammates will benefit from that extra attention.
“I got a couple of double teams last year,” Lockhart. “When that happens, that means that someone has got to be open. We’ve got a lot of guys who are ready to step up big this year, especially during the offseason. They’ve been working their tails off. I think the other guys will get a lot of looks this year. For me, I just got to keep getting open like I have been. Going up against those tough defenses just shows my route running. I feel like the other guys on the field will be open a lot more and they will just make big time plays.”
Last season, Lockhart went into the KHSAA record book with the most receiving TDs in a game and the most receiving yards in a game when Pikeville beat Class 6A Henry Clay 58-41.
Lockhart finished the game with 388 yards and seven TDs on 17 catches.
Those records just didn’t come out of thin air.
They came because of the connection he has with his quarterback Isaac McNamee and the work that they put in together practicing routes and throws.
“It’s a lot of practice, I can tell you,” Lockhart said. “I’m just out here running routes with him. It’s just timing. He rarely overthrows me. We’ve been running routes together for a long time, I think it’s been like six or seven years now. He knows my speed and I know strength. It’s nice just having a quarterback like that. He always puts the ball where it needs to be. It’s just a good feeling.”
Lockhart knows that he benefits from of the best, if not the best, Class A offensive line in the state.
The Panthers’ offensive line gives the duo of McNamee and Lockhart the time that they need to make plays.
“It gives me time to get downfield, for sure,” Lockhart said. “We have a great group of guys up front. There are five out there at a time, but we have three or four more behind them, so if they need a break they got them. They’re building something great this year. Last year was frustrating for them too because this year, I can see that they’re already tighter. They continue to build each other up and the younger guys are giving their all too. It’s just nice knowing that Isaac (McNamee) has time to set the block up to throw the pass he needs because they can handle the pressure.”
Last season, the COVID-19 pandemic also took away the chance to play in the Pike County Bowl for Lockhart and his teammates.
That is a game that he is looking forward to this season.
“I’m really excited,” Lockhart said. “It gives me chills just thinking about it actually. Running out of the tunnel my freshman year was a moment that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. The stands are packed. There’s people around everyone of the fences. It’s just something that you have to be out here and be able to feel it. I definitely missed it last year. We didn’t get many home games last year and just seeing how much of the community support you get at this field is unbelievable. I’m happy to get a Pike County Bowl game and I’m happy our freshmen and sophomores will get to experience what it’s like to come out of that tunnel and then get to play in front of all these fans.”
Lockhart is a believer in setting goals and working hard to achieve them.
He has set some pretty big goals for himself and his team this season.
But he knows how much work it will take to make them happen and he’s putting the work in to make them happen.
“I’d like to get over 1,000 yards receiving,” Lockhart said. “I’d like to double my touchdowns from last year. Our season got cut short, so I think it’s possible. I just want this team to come together and win a state championship. An undefeated season would be nice too, but I just really want to repeat what we did in 2019. We had a blast that year. The whole team just had fun. I miss that and we missed that last year for sure. This year, we feel like we can come out and do that again and have some fun. That’d be a good way for me to go out.”
Pikeville is scheduled to open the season Friday, August 20 at home against Evangel Christian.