Emily Ford had a special high school career.
If you look at the Pikeville softball record book, her named is tattooed everywhere.
She even ranks among some of the state’s all-time leaders.
And the kicker — she had to miss her entire sophomore season due to COVID-19.
So who knows what some of her final career stats may have been because her career stats even without a sophomore season are impressive enough.
She finished her high school career with seven school records.
Ford’s Pikeville records are:
Career wins — 83
Home runs in a season — 8
Career home runs — 14
Batting average in a season — .531
Strikeouts in a season — 400 (also led the state)
Strikeouts in a game — 17
Career strikeouts — 1,119 (14th in KHSAA history)
Ford finished with a career record of 83-34 with a 1.94 earned run average.
In her career she faced 3,196 batters and only walked 116.
Her 400 strikeouts as a junior led the state and she finished with 1,119 total with missing a whole season; she could easily been in the Top 10 career strikeouts if she had played a sophomore season.
Ford started playing at the varsity level as a seventh-grader and took over the starting pitcher duties as an eighth-grader.
She played in every possible game in her career and never missed a game.
Ford was voted 59th District MVP in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.
She was voted 15th Region Player of the Year in 2019 and 2021.
She was an All-State Honorable Mention in 2019 and First Team All-State in 2021.
Ford was also the All Mountain Player of the Year in 2021.
Besides all of her accomplishments on the field, she was a leader for the Lady Panthers.
She set the tone for each and every game.
Ford also played with a smile and gave Pikeville a chance to win each time she toed the rubber.
Ford didn’t end her career at the state tournament liked she’d hoped, but in the 15th Region Tournament, she had a classic outing.
Ford pitched Pikeville to a 1-0 shutout win over Pike Central in a 12 inning classic.
Ford’s had a lot to celebrate over her career as Pikeville won the 15th Region All “A” Classic each year, but her senior year and Pikeville played well at the state.
She helped lead Pikeville to the 15th Region title as an eighth-grader.
Ford’s career isn’t over, though.
She will be taking her talents to the University of Virginia-Wise.
Ford still has four years left and will play at a high level DII school.
Look for her to bring her same work rate and intensity to the Cavs.
Ford has a bright future ahead at U. Va.-Wise.
Don’t be shocked if her name isn’t written all over U. Va.-Wise’s record books when she is done playing there.