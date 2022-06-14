Cassidy Rowe played her last high school game.
Rowe suited up for the Kentucky All-Stars this weekend in the prestigious Kentucky/Indiana All-Star Game.
The Kentucky team lost the first game 67-66 on a buzzer beater by Indiana’s Alyssa Crockett who is a Michigan signee.
The second game was all Kentucky as the Kentucky All-Stars knocked off Indiana 101-76.
How did Cassidy Rowe fair?
She played well and contributed in both games. Rowe was cleared to play a couple of weeks ago after sustaining a wrist injury in the 59th District Tournament.
In the first game, Rowe had eight points, one assist, one rebound and two steals. She was two for five from three-point range and played almost 31 minutes of action. Future Kentucky teammate Amiya Jenkins finished with a team-high 16 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
She wowed and turned heads with her passing ability.
The game was close throughout. Kentucky held a 10-9 lead after the first quarter of play. Indiana fought back and tied the game at 25-25 at the halftime break.
Indiana outscored Kentucky 22-20 to take a 47-45 lead into the fourth quarter. Kentucky outscored Indiana 21-20 in the fourth, but the buzzer beater was the deciding factor in the first game.
Indiana shot 42 percent from the field in the first game, while Kentucky shot 33 percent from the field.
In the second game, Rowe finished with three points, two assists, one steal and one block. She was one for four from three-point range. Jenkins led all scorers with a game-high 31 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
Kentucky jumped out to a 17-15 lead after the first quarter of play. The Kentucky All-Stars pushed the lead to 42-33 at the halftime break.
Kentucky outscored Indiana 32-29 in the third to take a 74-62 lead into the fourth quarter of play. Kentucky put the game out of reach in the fourth outscoring Indiana 27-14 to pull away to the big win.
Kentucky outscored Indiana 46-22 in the paint.
The field goal percentage for the game flipped as Kentucky shot 44.2 percent from the floor, while Indiana shot 30.3 percent from the floor.
In the boys’ games, Indiana won both contests. In the first game Indiana picked up a 104-77 win over Kentucky and in the second game, Indiana cruised to a 101-81 win.
Rowe wrapped her up high school career with the pair of great showings in the prestigious All-Star Game.
The next step, the University of Kentucky.
Look for Rowe to take the court and start her career at UK this fall.
She has already moved on campus and got her locker.