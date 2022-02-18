ROBINSON CREEK — Shelby Valley’s two seniors stepped up and helped the Lady Wildcats pull out a 64-57 win over Floyd Central on Senior Night.
Cassidy Rowe and Alyssa Elswick both had big games as the Lady Wildcats pulled off a tough fought win over Floyd Central.
Rowe, a University of Kentucky commit and Ms. Basketball Candidate, led the way for Shelby Valley scoring with a fantastic all-around performance. Rowe finished with a game-high 24 points, 10 assists, five steals and three rebounds. She was four for six from three-point range as well.
Elswick finished with 19 points and five rebounds.
Sadie Johnson gave Shelby Valley a big boost off the bench with 11 points and six rebounds. Kyra Looney added six points and Kylie Alvin scored four.
Rowe opened the game with a three, then Elswick added a basket inside and Rowe followed with a jumper to give the Lady Wildcats an early 7-0 lead.
Floyd Central’s Jada Johnson answered the run with a three and Natalie Holle scored and was fouled on the play; she knocked down the free throw to cut Shelby Valley’s lead to 7-6 with 3:29 left in the first.
Floyd Central’s Chelsea Johnson knocked down back-to-back threes to end the first quarter to give the Lady Jaguars a 14-11 lead after the first stanza of play.
Rowe opened the second quarter with a jumper and then followed by knocking down a three to give Shelby Valley a 16-14 lead.
Johnson heated up for the Lady Jaguars later in the quarter. She got going by scoring with 3:41 to cut the Shelby Valley lead to 20-19. She followed by knocking down three straight threes and giving Floyd Central a 28-23 lead; Looney knocked down a three for the Lady Wildcats during that stretch.
Rowe scored to beat the buzzer and cut the Floyd Central lead to 28-25 at the half.
Johnson led the way for Floyd Central with a team-high 23 points. Holle and Riley Compton each added 10 points for the Lady Jaguars. Johnson scored seven. Kamryn Shannon added four and Kennedy Harvel scored three.
Elswick opened the third by knocking down a pair of free throws to cut the Floyd Central lead to 30-29.
Floyd Central went on a 6-0 run to push the lead to 36-29 with 5:16 left in the third.
Johnson pulled down an offensive rebound and scored on the put back for the Lady Wildcats. Rowe followed it with a pull-up jumper with 4:24 left in the third to cut the lead to 36-33.
Shelby Valley used a 6-0 run of its own midway through the third to take the lead. Rowe found Johnson for a basket. Rowe then came up with a steal and found Elswick on the fastbreak for a basket. Johnson scored again with 3:00 left in the quarter to give Shelby Valley a 39-38 lead.
Compton answered with a three for Floyd Central as the Lady Jags jumped back in front 41-39.
Shelby Valley ended the third on a 10-3 run to take a 49-43 lead entering the fourth quarter of play. Rowe hit back-to-back threes to end the quarter; the second three beat the third quarter buzzer.
Elswick opened the fourth by scoring and getting fouled; she knocked down the free throw. Johnson followed with a basket at the 6:54 mark to give Shelby Valley a 54-44 lead. Johnson followed it with an offensive rebound and put back for the score with 5:35 left as the lead grew to 12.
Floyd Central cut the lead to 57-51 after a basket from Holle with just 3:45 left to play.
Rowe answered by pulling down a rebound and finding Elswick for another fastbreak layup with 2:39 left to give the Lady Wildcats a 59-51 lead and put the game out of reach.
Shelby Valley (21-8) was scheduled to wrap up regular season play against Russell Thursday night. The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to take on Jenkins at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 22 at home in the opening round of the 59th District Tournament.