When you think of Cassidy Rowe there’s probably a few things that come to mind.
Her unbelievable passing ability on the basketball court, the way she leads her team on the court or maybe even the joy she has while playing the game.
But one thing that some people forget is her perseverance.
Rowe is a fighter.
She has overcome two bad knee injuries during her freshman and sophomore seasons and this season has had so many ups and downs because of COVID-19.
Yet Rowe has persevered and Wednesday night in the Lady Wildcats’ 65-31 win over Hazard, she reached her 1,000th career point milestone.
Rowe led the way for the Lady Wildcats with a game-high 21 points and seven assists. Rowe was perfect shooting on the night. She was seven for seven from the field and five for five from behind the three-point line. She also knocked down both of her free throws.
Kyra Looney followed with 18 points. Alyssa Elswick added nine points and six rebounds. Laci Johnson scored seven points. Zoee Johnson added five points and seven rebounds. Jazzy Meade scored two points and Kylie Alvin chipped in with two.
Shelby Valley was 23 for 49 from the field (46.9 percent).
The Lady Wildcats knocked down 10 of 24 threes on the night (41.7 percent).
Shelby Valley was nine of 11 from the free-throw line (81.8) percent.
The Lady Wildcats finished with 27 rebounds on the night.
Shelby Valley (10-4) is scheduled to visit Russell at 5:00 p.m. Saturday.
Shelby Valley 72
Jenkins 28
Shelby Valley bounced back from its All “A” Classic loss at Owsley County with a 72-28 win over Jenkins in 59th District play Monday night.
The Lady Wildcats had three players land in double figure scoring on the night. Alyssa Elswick led the way for Shelby Valley with a game-high 17 points. Cassidy Rowe followed with 15 points and Kyra Looney added 13 points.
Jazzy Meade added seven points for the Lady Wildcats. Zoee Johnson followed with five points. Laci Johnson and Ashley Shannon each scored four points each. Sarah Robinson added three. Kylie Alvin and Sophie Robinson each scored two points.
Shelby Valley was 27 for 56 from the field (48.2 percent).
The Lady Wildcats were nine for 27 from three-point land (33.3 percent).
Shelby Valley out rebounded Jenkins 28-19.
Emma Stewart and Alexis Richie each scored eight points to lead the Lady Cavs. Lindsey Rose added five points. Jerrica Thacker followed with three points. Cadi Firth and Kristin Thacker scored two points apiece.
Jenkins was 11 for 43 from the field (25.6 percent).
The Lady Cavs didn’t connect on any of their 11 three-point attempts.
Shelby Valley (9-4) is scheduled to visit Russell at 5:00 p.m. Saturday.
Jenkins (4-9) is scheduled to visit Leslie County at 6:00 p.m. Friday night.
