The Ohio/Kentucky All-Star game is known as the Battle of the Border.
The 29th edition of the All-Star game will see some familiar faces here from the area.
Shelby Valley Coach Doe Doe Rowe has been selected to coach the Kentucky All-Stars.
Shelby Valley’s Cassidy Rowe and Alyssa Elswick were also selected to play in the All-Star game. Cassidy Rowe won’t be able to play in the game, but will be in attendance, but Elswick will suit up for the Kentucky All-Stars.
“It’s a huge honor for me because only a select few coaches ever get to coach that magnitude of players,” Rowe said. “It makes it even more special because I have Cass (Cassidy Rowe) and Alyssa (Elswick) both who were selected. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I know Cass won’t get to play because of her injury, but she will be a part of it. She’ll be there in uniform and she’ll get introduced and she’ll make the most of it.”
The full Kentucky Girls’ All-Star roster has some of the state’s top ranked seniors.
Rowe is excited about coaching the level that the Kentucky All-Star roster has compiled.
“I’ll get to coach some really good players,” Rowe said. “We have a couple of UK commits on the roster. You have the kid from Powell County and I can go on and on about all of the great talent who will be there. I’m just blessed to be able to coach them.”
Coaching in an All-Star game is a bit different from coaching in regular season or postseason play.
“The pressure is off and you’ve played your high school season and tried to win and gave it everything you have for the school, but this is the time were you still want to compete because we don’t want Ohio to beat us, but at the same time, we get to play with a little bit of freedom,” Rowe said.
Rowe will take pride in representing the state of Kentucky at the event.
“When I got the call, I was sort of in shock when they asked me to be the coach,” Rowe said. “At the same time, I was so proud that they selected me to represent this state. Kentucky is a basketball state and I’m very excited.”
The Kentucky Boys’ All-Star roster a couple of familiar names from the mountains in Paintsville’s Colby Fugate and Harlan’s Jordan Akal.
The 29th Annual Ohio/Kentucky All-Star Game or the Battle at the Border will take place Saturday April 9 at Thomas More University.
The girls’ game will tip off at 5:00 p.m., while the boys’ will tipoff at 7:00 p.m.