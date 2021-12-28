Pikeville’s backcourt is fun to watch.
And they’re having fun playing on this Pikeville team.
The addition of Keian Worrix this season has helped fellow backcourt mate Laithan Hall’s game reach a new level.
With the addition of Worrix, Pikeville has jumped out to an 8-0 start this season and has helped Hall’s shooting tremendously.
On the season, Hall is 25 for 48 from three-point range. Hall is knocking down 52 percent of his threes.
“Playing with this team this year is some of the most fun that I’ve had in a while,” Worrix said. “We’re all playing together. We’re all having fun. This means the world to me and I know it does to them too.”
“After last season, having that let down, getting Keian (Worrix) here, it’s probably the most fun I’ve had in a longtime, especially getting Rylee (Samons) back,” Hall said. “We’re finally starting to form as one big team and it’s just real fun.”
But Worrix’s addition isn’t just helping Hall, it is helping the entire team on offense and defense.
The Panthers are averaging 76.1 points per game, while holding their opponents to just 58 points per contest.
“Honestly, the chemistry we have right now is unbeatable,” Worrix said. “We’ve got myself and Laithan (Hall), Rylee (Samons) coming, Nick (Robinson), Tate (Walters), Heath (Jarrell) and Luke (Manns), we’re just so deep right now and our chemistry is just crazy. It’s hard to beat right now.”
“Most people said that he wouldn’t fit in with him (Worrix) coming, but I think he was the biggest piece that we were missing,” Hall said. “He’s the biggest playmaker in this region and probably the state. He really helps us out and really makes our team feel like we’re one.
“He’s (Worrix) just the best at getting in the paint and finding me, Rylee (Samons) Heath (Jarrell) or anybody who’s hitting.”
Worrix and Hall were always tremendous competitors over the years. Before transferring to Pikeville, Worrix played at Shelby Valley and the two would go at it. They had some battles, but since playing together, they have formed a quick bond that shows on the court.
“Having Laithan (Hall) by my side, but not just Laithan (Hall) anyone on this team is a big help because they can all dribble and pass,” Worrix said. “If he’s (pointing to Hall) dropping 20 in a game, the defense is going to start trying to take him away, but then who are you not going to guard? Rylee (Samons)? Then it’s like we keep going down the line because we’re so deep right now, it’s just hard for other teams. I’m just loving the way we’re playing right now and all the help we have.”
“We’re dangerous when we’re shooting, but it all starts with defense,” Hall said. “We went into that game thinking that we didn’t play good the first two games, so we just said to win, we had to pick up our defensive intensity and we did. That’s what led to our offense.”
Pikeville has four starters averaging in double figures on the season. Nick Robinson leads Pikeville averaging 18.6 points per game. Rylee Samons follows averaging 14.2 points per coming off of an ACL injury late last season; Samons looks really good for a player coming back from that injury so soon. Hall is averaging 14.1 points per game and Worrix is averaging 13 points per game.
“Every day, we just feed off of each other,” Worrix said. “We do that in practice too. Our defense in practice is just like we are in games. Full court, half court, whatever — the intensity has to be up for us to win games because defense does win championships.”
“It’s great,” Hall said. “Coach (Elisha Justice) says, ‘Pass up a good shot for a great shot.’ That’s what we try to do and that’s what I love about this team. There is no selfish player on the floor. Nobody thinks ‘Me,’ first. Everybody looks for each other and we find who’s hot.”
The Panthers are having fun so far, but their schedule is getting ready to get tougher.
Pikeville will compete in the Ashland Invitational Tournament starting Tuesday and take on one of the top teams in the state in Bowling Green.
After the AIT, Pikeville is scheduled to host Harlan County, visit a good Harlan team, host Prestonsburg and then take another trip back to Ashland January 7 to take on the Tomcats. After that, the 15th Region All “A” Classic starts January 11 at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.